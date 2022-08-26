New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich A Republican, weighing in on corporate America’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) push, accused money managers of “seeking to implement a political far-left agenda.”

Brnovich joined Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Fox News Digital on Thursday to send a letter to a financial firm accusing its ESG subsidiary of promoting anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS). ) movement.

“The biggest thing is that money managers are trying to implement a political far-left agenda,” Brnovich said. “And you’re basically using a coordinated effort to influence and force companies to decarbonize, to shut down oil and gas production, and eventually to wake up.”

GOP AGS targets multi-billion dollar financial firm for alleged anti-Semitism in ESG push

Brnovich, who ran in Arizona’s Republican Senate primary and is an outspoken opponent of ESG policies, said he did not believe the ratings were appropriate because of their “subjectivity” and that corporations should “maximize returns to investors.”

“And instead, what they’re doing is undermining America’s energy independence. And the reality is, you know, whatever corporation you work for, it doesn’t matter if your CEO is a man or a woman,” Brnovich said. . .

“What does it matter, are you delivering value to your customers in exchange for your investors?” he added.

The Arizona AG said the ESG push is currently taking place in the energy industry but could bleed into others “like the firearms industry.”

Brnovich warned that “the thing about leftist revolutions is that they always eat their own because you won’t wake up enough for them or leave enough for them” and that they will always “target and attack” those who disagree with them.

“My goodness, look at the French Revolution,” Brnovich said. “Even Robespierre was killed because he was not revolutionary enough.”

Brnovich is a Morningstar, Inc. was one of 16 GOP attorneys general to sign a letter to , which accused the firm of furthering the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sustainalytics.

In a letter obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, the attorney general wrote that Sustainalytics could “advance the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel” on Morningstar’s behalf.

A Morningstar spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the company “does not support the anti-Israel BDS campaign” and that the firm is reviewing the letter and “plans to respond.”