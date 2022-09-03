TueOn Sunday, when Ankaragucu hosts Besiktas, former striker MK Dons will take the field, looking to prove his talents in Turkey’s biggest arena while making sure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar at the same time.

To add to the similarity, Gboli Ariibi, like Dele Alli, spent some of his early years in Nigeria. The two will go head-to-head at Eryaman Stadium in the Super League, where they will find themselves far from home.

This is not their first meeting. Ariibi, then playing for Chesterfield, was an unused substitute against MK Dons in 2014 and the future England international made an impression. “I remember watching him and seeing his playing maturity, even then he was head and shoulders above the first league,” Ariibi says. I knew he wouldn’t stay there for long.

The way to the Turkish capital was roundabout for Ariibi. He passed through the ranks at Southampton but was released without ever appearing. He played in the Sunday League, trying out for clubs across the country from Bolton to Bournemouth, and even showed up at Leyton Orient with boots in his hands, hoping to get them to give him a chance. Eventually his then agent, Lee Payne, arranged a trial with Leeds, Ariibi boarded a train at London’s King’s Cross and never returned.

Ariibi went from amateur football to playing in front of 30,000 people in the championship in a matter of days. After a year at Elland Road, he moved to Chesterfield from where he moved to Nottingham Forest before spending two seasons on loan at MK Dons and Motherwell. He headed to Greek Super League team Panetolikos to show he could break through in the top flight, where two successful campaigns were enough for Ankaragucu to call, wanting Ariibi to help them bounce back from relegation for the first time.

“It was an amazing feeling not only for the players, but also for the fans,” Ariibi says. “There were high hopes for a team that has become one of the most famous Turkish clubs. It was a surreal moment to enter history and be part of it. You could feel the noise around the city when we had celebrations. The support has been second to none throughout the season and you can really see how passionate they are. Definitely my best football experience.”

Ankaragucu returned to the top table along with Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Sunday’s rivals Besiktas, but lost in three matches and abandoned the title-winning head coach. “We are going as underdogs, but we can beat anyone in this league with the support of our fans.

“For Alli, it will be a million miles from Anfield or the Emirates. Eryaman Stadium can be a difficult place for the opposition and the fans on both sides will give it their all for 90 minutes or more.”

His close friend Uche Ikpeazu recently left Middlesbrough to join Arijibi in Turkey at Konyaspor. He asked for advice and Ariibi will be happy to share his opinion with Alli. “It’s always nice to see people from England abroad and I truly believe that a lot more people need to get out of their comfort zone.

“There are quality players here and a lot of big names like Alli himself. I have a lot of football friends in England and they call me for advice. If I were Dele, I would also feel comfortable knowing that there are other homegrown talents in the same situation.

“Playing in another country is never easy, it can be very difficult at times to adapt to a new culture. People are not aware of the victims and being away from their family can be challenging. Some of us play in the Super League and it’s nice to know that we’re all connected in one way or another. I wish him all the best.”

Will Ariibi want to switch shirts with Alli? “I guess he wants mine,” he jokes.

Ariibi House – Oxford; he is very attached to Quarry Rovers and coaches Neil McCree and Darren Gallacher who helped him get there. With Ariibi in Ankara are former Real Madrid winger Jese Rodriguez and former Manchester United striker Federico Macheda. Jesé has won two Champions League titles after moving through the ranks in Madrid, while Macheda is known for his dramatic latest teen victory against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

“I grew up as a Manchester United fan and my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, so having people on my teammates who have trained, played and won titles is a great honor. Having this kind of talent can only make you a better person and it’s a big turning point after you were released in Southampton many years ago. Learning from players with such a career is great and humiliating.”

Ariibi left England because he wanted to play at the highest level. He hopes that getting into the Turkish Super League will help boost his World Cup ambitions. He has represented the US at the age group level and believes that facing teams like Besiktas can show that he is ready for a full-fledged international arena.

“I have always dreamed of playing in the World Cup. It would be an honor, we know what football is and anything can happen. I feel like this season is one of the most important for me.” Feelings that Allie could share.