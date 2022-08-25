New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer warned that President Biden’s student loan handout plan teaches kids that money is free and that the plan is wrong on every level on a “special report” Wednesday.

ARI Fleischer: I think this is wrong on every level. Are there any of us who want to teach our children that when we a loan, the correct course of action is not to return it and then expect the money to be removed as if it were free. When you apply for a loan, you are basically responsible for repaying the loan. And the government should not do this. Why are they doing this? Why not taxpayers who owe the IRS? The IRS has told many taxpayers that you owe us money and that we are charging interest on it. Should the government sack them?

What about people who owe car companies money for their car loans? What about people who take out mortgage loans? Should it be forgiven? No. The answer is that you repay your loan when you apply for the loan. And this dismissive government is simply irresponsible. And it’s also a fundamental redistribution of wealth from high school students, from people with high school diplomas College student. It doesn’t get more wrong.

