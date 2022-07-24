New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Lift passenger A ride-share driver kicked him and five of his friends and was hit by an oncoming car early Saturday after an argument on a Delaware coastal highway, authorities said.

Delaware State Police said the incident occurred at 1:44 a.m. after the 43-year-old male victim and his friends hired a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and take them to their residence in Bethany Beach.

While driving southbound on Coast Highway, an altercation occurred between the group and the Lyft operator, according to police.

“The Lyft operator ended the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane, demanding the six passengers exit the vehicle,” police said.

As the charge exited the vehicle, it attempted to change lanes to avoid hitting the rear of a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling southbound toward the parked Lyft vehicle, authorities said.

However, the 27-year-old driver failed to see the pedestrian standing in the roadway after exiting the right rear passenger seat and hit him, police said. The other five lift passengers were not injured.

According to police, the Corolla stopped immediately, but Lyft’s vehicle, possibly a white Honda Pilot, fled the scene after the crash.

The 43-year-old victim died on the spot. His identity is pending notification of next of kin.

Police closed the road for about four hours while investigating the accident. As of Saturday afternoon, police were working to identify the Lyft driver.

Troopers ask that anyone who witnessed the collision please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling (302) 703-3264.

Fox News reached out to Digital Lift but did not immediately return for publication.