New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A man was arrested after he pointed a handgun at Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez and tried to shoot her outside her home in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

President Alberto Fernandez, who is not related to the vice president, said the assassination attempt failed because no gunshots were fired.

“A man pointed a gun at her head and pulled the trigger,” he said in a nationally televised message.

Argentina’s president said in 1983 that “this is the most serious event since we restored democracy” and urged politicians and society to condemn the assassination attempt.

The vice president, who previously served as Argentina’s president from 2007-2015, was embroiled in controversy last week after a prosecutor sentenced her to 12 years in prison and a lifetime ban on her ability to hold public office.

The call comes amid allegations of public works corruption against Fernandez during her presidency.

The vice president has denied all the allegations and her supporters have rallied behind her, gathering in the streets around her home in an apparent show of support.

US seeks to recover mysterious plane that crashed in Argentina and linked to Iran

The president spoke shortly after a video showing the assassination attempt was released on local television channels as Fernandez exited his vehicle surrounded by supporters.

A man can be seen holding a handgun and extending his hand before pulling the trigger inches from her face.

The Vice President ducked out as surrounding supporters were stunned by the brazen assassination attempt.

The man, whose identity has not been released by authorities, was reportedly taken into custody within seconds.

The president said there were five bullets in the gun that “did not fire despite the trigger being pulled.”

There are no indications that the vice president was harmed and it remains unclear where she was taken after the incidents.

“Security personnel detained (the vice president) who was identified by those close to him as having a gun,” Security Minister Anibal Fernandez told local cable news channel C5N.

Argentina’s failing economy is leading to declining mental health among its citizens

State-run news agency Télam identified the alleged gunman as Brazilian national Fernando Andres Zabac. Officials have not confirmed this information.

The security minister said he should be cautious in providing details until the investigation is over.

Government officials are considering the incident as an assassination attempt.

“When hatred and violence are imposed on the discussion of ideas, societies are destroyed and create situations like the one seen today: an assassination attempt,” said Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

Ministers in President Alberto Fernández’s government issued a news release saying they “strongly condemn the assassination attempt.”

“What happened tonight is of grave gravity and threatens democracy, institutions and the rule of law,” the statement said.

Economic protests rage around the world as challenges from inflation, war in Ukraine, coronavirus mount

Former president Mauricio Macri also condemned the attack on Twitter, saying, “This very serious incident demands an immediate and deep explanation by the judiciary and the security forces.”

Patricia Bullrich, president of the opposition Republican Proposal Party, criticized the president, saying he was “playing with fire” because “instead of seriously investigating a serious incident, he blamed the opposition and the press, decreed a national holiday to mobilize activists.”

Security remained tense around the vice president’s home, with her supporters clashing with police in the streets over the weekend as they tried to clear the area.

In the wake of the clashes, the police presence around her house has been reduced.

Fernandez’s allies blamed opposition leaders for the attempted attack and said her opponents’ hate speech had encouraged the violence.

“It’s a historic moment in Argentina that has to happen before and after,” said Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kisilof.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Regional leaders also condemned the attack.

“We express our solidarity in this attempt against the life of the Vice President,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Twitter.

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a candidate in next month’s presidential election, also expressed solidarity with Fernandez and called her “a victim of a fascist criminal who does not know how to respect differences and diversity.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.