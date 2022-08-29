New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After doctors diagnosed Paula Estrada with breast cancer in 2009, the then 41-year-old Argentine decided not only to conquer her disease, but to avoid losing her long blonde hair to the ravages of chemotherapy.

At her home in Buenos Aires, Estrada, a graphic designer by profession, began fashioning a makeshift cooling cap out of ice packs to keep her head cool — and prevent hair loss.

It worked, and “no one realized I was undergoing chemotherapy,” says Estrada, now 54.

Scalp cooling, a way to constrict blood vessels and keep chemotherapy drugs from reaching hair follicles, has been around in some form for decades. For example, the Paxman Scalp Cooling Cap was introduced in Britain in 1997 and received US FDA approval in 2017.

But in 2009, Estrada said, cooling caps were unknown in Argentina.

“When I finished, I said, ‘I’m not going to keep this to myself, I want everyone to have this as an opportunity,'” she recalls.

Estrada’s ‘Quimo con pelo’ cap can be made with gels that cost less than $2 — a lifesaver in a country struggling financially and alternative cooling caps cost $100 a session.

On social media, patients from Argentina and around the world share instructions on how to make the caps and donate them when they’re done.

Caps should be kept at -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) and changed every 30 minutes, starting with the first chemo session.

It’s worth it,” said Mariangels Fernandez, a 48-year-old liver cancer patient. “It allows you to fight the disease in a different way.”

Estrada, who is now writing a book about her experience, says she hears every day from patients whose cancer journeys have been improved by the caps.

“(The hat) is key to my mood,” said Elsa Ramm, 64, a breast cancer retiree. “That’s a big part of good treatment.”