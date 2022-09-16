New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Back-to-school season is upon us — and you’ll be mistakenly crossing anything off your list that anyone in the family still needs, wants, or has to have.

Home contractor Skip Bedell joined “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning to discuss what families may have forgotten to pick up at the start of the school year — but shouldn’t be without.

Those items included everything from vacuums to pepper spray, he suggested.

A vacuum! How can you forget the vacuum?

Bedell says it’s the number one thing students forget to bring when they go to college.

The Dirt Devil vacuum comes in different variations and can be divided into a handheld vacuum device.

The best part is that all of Bedell’s options are under $100.

“It’s perfect for a small space or apartment,” he said.

Charging a device is one of the most important needs of a college student.

Bedell showed a charging station with 10 charging ports. The Limitless Innovation product also includes four USB ports and a heavy-duty cord.

“When you get to the dorms, sometimes they only have one or two outlets. This charging hub is amazing,” he said.

Vitapod is a company that offers pods for multiple purposes – energy, hydration and sport recovery.

Drop a pod into your water bottle, shake it up – and you have a hydrating drink packed with vitamins and minerals.

You can also gift the pods and renew the order at vitapodworld.com.

With crime becoming a major concern across the country, Bedell pointed out that school safety is more important than ever.

Saber Security offers personal, portable security alarms for children of all grade levels.

Bedell said the brand offers a personal alarm that connects to a smart device and can be activated once the alarm is triggered.

“If you run it, it sends a call to 911. It also geo-locates you — tells emergency services where you are,” he said.

During the crime discussion, Bedell discussed the Burner Shield Backpack, which fits into school bags or backpacks.

This device quickly turns into a bullet proof shield.