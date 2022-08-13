New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Many American companies are offering hybrid work arrangements or a completely remote dynamic for their employees — and many believe that, at least in some businesses, remote work is in for the long haul.

For those working remotely, the daily schedule can be quite different from the personal routine of a more traditional arrangement.

Different set-ups require different approaches — for everyone.

“There is a need for border-less work shortages Employers must be intentional to connect with their employees,” said Allison Stevens, Boston-based director of human resources services.

Planning a 2-week vacation? Experts say workers should think again

Stevens works for Paychex, a Rochester, NY-based provider of integrated human capital management software solutions and services for HR, payroll, benefits and insurance solutions for businesses in the US.

The connection she’s talking about involves consistency in managers’ approach — which, in turn, can help employees develop a sense of purpose in their work, Stevens said.

Providing consistent feedback and skill-development opportunities is essential, she points out.

Also, managers can ensure that each individual is contributing to the success of the individual team as well as the overall goals of the company.

Want job success? Quit gossiping at work — and help others get off the gossip wheel, too

As remote or hybrid work arrangements continue, here are other tips for building and maintaining relationships — and what managers, or any worker, for that matter, can consider to help foster stronger teamwork and higher productivity in their teams and work groups.

Try to communicate creatively

Strong communication should be a high priority for all.

“Companies must find creative ways to develop personal connections,” said Sharon Tipton, chief people officer of LiveRamp, a data connectivity platform based in San Francisco.

Virtual game nights can help remote workers get to know their teams and colleagues.

A way to build relationships across remote teams?

Centralize relationship building tactics through communication.

Perfectionist Boss, Imperfect Worker: Can This Work Relationship Be Saved?

“This can be achieved by hosting non-work related virtual gatherings,” Tipton said, “to encourage human connection.”

For example, holding “first Friday of the month” team coffee meetings or virtual game nights helps remote workers get to know their teams and coworkers, beyond their daily work and meetings, Tipton said.

By the same token, employees should ensure to participate when such opportunities are offered or come up. It is to their advantage.

Strive for an inclusive corporate culture

Employees are likely to be more productive when they feel a sense of belonging and appreciation.

“By continually nurturing an inclusive, high-engagement environment, employees are more likely to produce exceptional work, champion innovative ideas and become their best selves,” explained Tipton.

Praise in public, give feedback in private

Managers can make sure to give compliments in team settings like Zoom.

But if an employee isn’t meeting expectations, discuss it one-on-one.

Career Challenge: Should you keep up with your job while you’re on vacation?

“If someone on my team has gone above and beyond with a task, I like to praise them publicly on our Slack channel, so they’re recognized and feel valued,” said Zoe Biehl, head of content at VentureKite, a digital media company in Miami. , Florida.

“Besides, if they fall short, I will speak to them in private and never call them out in public. This will reassure them that I have their back and won’t put them in an uncomfortable situation.”

Use meeting time wisely

Avoid trying to kill time during a video conference call or phone call.

“We have a biweekly content call where we go over updates and progress and deal with any outstanding issues or questions,” Biehl said.

“I invite my team to share ideas for improved productivity, skill alignment and anything else.”

“But if we have completed our agenda and there is still half an hour left in the meeting, I let the team go. [People] They are more productive if they focus on relevant tasks rather than messing around with unnecessary appointments.”

Be open to feedback

If you’re a manager or team leader, make it known that you encourage feedback and suggestions from your remote employees.

If you are a team member – take that request to your manager.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“This is important [for managers] To be open to feedback and suggestions to streamline your business processes,” said Biehl.

“I invite my team to share ideas for improved productivity, skill alignment and anything else.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

In addition, she said her group regularly “shares ideas” through team messaging.

All of these steps can smooth the way for stronger remote work processes and results.