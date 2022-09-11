New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

More than 20 years into the war on terror and a year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, terrorism still poses a threat to American security and global interests.

“I think security has definitely improved,” Long War Journal managing editor Bill Roggio told Fox News Digital. “You haven’t had a major 9/11-style attack. There have been other attacks, but nowhere near the magnitude of 9/11.”

Much has changed since al Qaeda terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into New York City’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon, resulting in more than two decades of war on terror and a reshuffle of federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies aimed at preventing another attack.

Some changes, such as the addition of the Department of Homeland Security, have made the U.S. less vulnerable to attack, experts say.

Many 9/11 first responders are still fighting for health benefits 21 years later

“We’ve learned since 9/11 how to protect the American people from terrorism,” Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, President Biden’s counterterrorism adviser, said at an Atlantic Council appearance last year. “It’s not fail-safe, and terrible things are still happening. But through a combination of actions abroad and at home, we’ve so far been able to contain and prevent another 9/11-style attack.”

Still, the threat that shocked Americans 21 years ago remains worldwide.

“The threat posed by terrorist groups around the world remains and has metastasized to regions where jihadism does not exist,” Roggio said.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll last year, 49% of Americans believe the country is safer today than it was before 9/11, while 41% believe the US is less safe than it was 21 years ago.

Iconic 9/11 Photos and the Photographers Who Shot Them: Here Are Their Stories

That number is a dramatic departure from the same survey two years after the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan. In 2003, 67% of Americans believed the country was safer compared to 27% who said it was less safe.

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll conducted last year had worse results, with 30% of respondents believing the country was safer than before 9/11, compared to 44% who said it was less safe.

America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, which resulted in a return to Taliban rule, may support pessimism. Roggio said the situation on the ground now could be worse than before 9/11.

“Today, Afghanistan is completely under the control of the Taliban with the help of Al Qaeda,” Roggio said, adding that significant resistance to the Taliban in 2022, such as the Northern Alliance prior to 2001, would not exist.

A former flight attendant pushes a beverage cart from Boston to the ground to honor the victims of 9/11

Al Qaeda’s foothold in Afghanistan provides the organization with two key strategic advantages, safe haven and state sponsorship. As before September 11, 2001, a terrorist organization can use Afghanistan as a base of operations with less fear, providing it with a safe haven for recruitment, training and potential attacks. However, unlike in 2001, the Taliban is in control of the entire country which means the organization will have a powerful ally and plenty of protection.

Making this threat more dangerous is the fact that terrorist organizations have grown in numbers and spread across far-flung regions of the world, making it difficult for the US to track and fight the organizations on multiple fronts.

“Al Qaeda has active insurgencies in Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan, Mali and across Africa,” Roggio noted. “It has a large cadre inside Syria and then you also have the Islamic State, operating in the same area as well as in Iraq.”

Roggio pointed out that despite the spreading threat, the US and other Western governments have shown little appetite for an offensive campaign against terrorism. Three successive US administrations have pledged to end “endless wars” abroad, which ultimately resulted in an accord with the Taliban and the abandonment of the US presence in Afghanistan.

Fox Corporation Announces $1M Donation to Tunnel of Towers in Support of First Responders, Military Heroes

However, no longer taking the offensive in war does not end it, Roggio argued, noting that many organizations around the world are still committed to carrying out their plans.

“You can end your involvement in the war, but that doesn’t mean the enemy has,” Roggio said. “The enemy still gets the vote.”

Given the lack of US commitment to combat, Roggio worries that terrorist groups will be able to regroup and begin plotting their next attack. He noted that many did not expect terrorists to use box cutters and planes to attack the US 21 years ago, arguing that they now have the ability to plan their next large-scale attack while not on the defensive.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I don’t want to give them time and space to think about what this next attack on us is going to be like,” Roggio said.

“They are teaching, they are collecting funds and they are plotting their next attack against the West,” he added. “We have a limited ability to reach out and touch them… and that gives them the ability to innovate.”