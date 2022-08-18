Are the lower cost of housing and views of the Rocky Mountains enough to lure Vancouverers to Alberta?

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney launched a campaign this week to bring skilled workers from Vancouver and Toronto to Alberta, promising lower taxes, affordable housing, shorter trips and the Rocky Mountains.

“I’m standing in front of something that many people in Toronto and Vancouver don’t often see: the backyard of a single-family home,” the premier said.

Alberta economist Mike Holden said the province is struggling with a labor shortage, adding: “Albertans see themselves as a desirable place, they want to bring more people here.”

In fairness, it should be noted that the cost of housing in British Columbia is the highest in the country. The median home price in Vancouver is over $1.2 million, about twice that of Calgary, and the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Vancouver is $2,936 per month.

However, for British Columbians living outside of Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland, commuting is unlikely to be a problem. And we know that not all trails in Alberta are great: if you’ve ever ridden the Deerfoot Trail in Calgary during rush hour, you know.

As for the attraction of the Rocky Mountains… British Columbia is full of mountains and has its own world-class ski resorts and hiking trails.

So what do some British Columbians think of this campaign?

Yes. System #strata in British Columbia is deplorable, and single-family housing is out of reach. –@jrwoollard

“The front yard is not everything, be everything”

“Where we want to live is not just determined by money and the cost of housing,” said Vancouver recruiter Henry Goldbeck. British Columbia today guest host Shelley Joyce.

“Lifestyle, family, environment and all these things matter.”

Not a chance. I was born and raised in Alberta and moved to Vancouver as soon as I graduated, over 20 years ago. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made. –@nathanfairbairn

“It’s so funny,” he added. “It’s getting people’s opinions and emotions.”

Goldbeck noted that British Columbia does not need to advertise to Alberta the benefits of living here: by province over 100,000 people immigrated to British Columbia in 2021, a third of which are from other Canadian provinces.

Late to the game, but heard your show today. I grew up in Alberta, moved here at 19. Would never return. Apart from politics, the main reason: the ocean. Alberta will never have the sea that I love to spend every day. –@thepaganknitter

Cynthia Pfeiffer left Alberta for British Columbia in 2019.

“Because our passions are outdoor activities, we spent a lot more money in Alberta going on vacation to British Columbia to spend days on the lake and skiing,” she wrote in an email to the CBC.

“Also, things like utilities and property taxes were significantly more expensive in Alberta. We love British Columbia!

It’s a hard no. –@SquashBlossom

Jen Bunny says she also escaped the prairies.

“We moved from Alberta to Vancouver and there is nothing to make us want to go back! Especially because of [rise] alt-right. He’s always been conservative, but now he’s radicalized.”

The worst mistake I ever made was believing there were jobs in Alberta. Vancouver is BETTER in every way –@SybarisStudio

“It’s very annoying that people keep talking about home ownership as if it’s a universal goal,” writes Tara Burkhardt.

“I’ve lived in a co-op in East Vancouver for over 20 years, and the sense of community and support that my kids and I have here is something I never would have gotten in Alberta’s ultra-conservative area. The front yard is not the end of everything, be everything.”

We moved for work in the late 90s. Now I am unemployed. Good education, great experience. Wouldn’t budge if I knew how sexist and ageist this is. –@bjoythompson

“The people of the Lower Mainland must open their minds”

Ginny Aho of Surrey, British Columbia, has a different approach: she encourages people not to dismiss the idea of ​​life on the prairie.

“Every city has its ups and downs, but the cost of housing here, especially for young people, is just ridiculous,” she said.

“Other places have a lot to see and do, and a lot more freedom to live the good life, afford to travel and avoid nasty traffic problems here. The inhabitants of the Lower Continent must open their minds to new horizons.”

Recruiter Christina Schultz says she knows many people from British Columbia who have moved to Alberta in search of affordable housing.

For real estate agent Wendy Runge, family and finances were two of the reasons she and her husband moved from Kamloops, British Columbia to Calgary a couple of years ago.

She adds that her husband was able to retire earlier because the move saved so much money.

“Calgary is a very beautiful city,” she said.