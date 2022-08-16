Are negotiations over detained Americans undermining the fight for democracy in Venezuela?

Bogota (CNN) The number of US citizens is increasing Detained in Venezuela — and although it’s not known exactly how much, the arrests could give authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro leverage in frayed relations with Washington.

Since 2019, the US and dozens of other countries around the world have said they do not recognize Maduro’s presidency as legitimate, instead recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim head of state. Yet the Biden White House of current US President Joe Biden has sent senior officials to Caracas three times this year to meet with Maduro and his representatives in an effort to negotiate for the detained Americans.

Although the Biden administration has rolled out the red carpet — it declined to invite Maduro to this year’s Summit of the Americas and maintains personal sanctions on Venezuelan government officials — the fact that top officials are meeting directly with Maduro to discuss the detainees suggests. The White House has abandoned the Trump-era tactic of freezing out an authoritarian leader.

The effort stands apart from parallel talks to boost Venezuela’s oil production under pressure from rising global gas prices — and from Washington’s backstage political negotiations between Maduro and the Guaido-led opposition, a slow-moving process so far.

Discounts in principle

Under domestic pressure, the Biden administration has proven willing to make concessions in principle to take practical steps toward freedom for American citizens abroad.

As CNN previously reported, the White House already has Offered to trade WNBA player Brittany Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan — Two detained in Russia — for convicted Russian arms smuggler Viktor Bout. That proposed swap overrode opposition from the Justice Department, which is generally opposed to prisoner trades.

It is unclear how many Americans are currently detained in Venezuela, and the US State Department often does not comment on specific cases for privacy reasons.

But among those who have been publicly detained are five of six of the so-called “Citgo 6,” officials from the Citgo oil refinery who have been arrested on corruption charges. They deny it ; Two former US Special Forces members, Aidan Berry and Luke Denman, were detained in connection with the allegations A mischievous private effort to force Maduro from power ; and Matthew Heath, a former US Marine, accused of plotting an attack on a Venezuelan oil refinery.

Unofficially, State Department sources estimate that the actual number of American prisoners in Venezuela may be 17.

The State Department maintains they were all wrongfully detained, and lawyers and relatives of the Citgo 6 have accused the group of using the group as “pawns” to pressure the US government on Venezuela’s embattled leader Nicolas Maduro.

Last month, CNN learned that at least three US citizens have been detained in Venezuela this year, including a Los Angeles public defender.

In Venezuela, the outreach from the US government to negotiate on behalf of the American detainees is led by Ambassador Roger Carstens, who has met with Maduro personally during several trips to Caracas. CNN has reached out to Carstens’ office for comment.

In March he visited Caracas with Amba. James Storey, who heads the US Venezuela Affairs Unit, and Juan Gonzalez, senior director of the Regional National Security Council – the first high-profile visit since the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 2019.

Shortly thereafter, Venezuela freed former Citgo executive Gustavo Cardenas and Jorge Alberto Fernandez, a dual Cuban-US citizen. In March.

Two more trips to Venezuela followed.

“You can’t say that [the White House] No pressure: So far we have had three visits by high-ranking officials,” said a source who negotiated the release of the American citizen.

“It’s not like this has happened before,” he said, highlighting Maduro’s unprecedented level of direct communication with Washington.

The US does not recognize Maduro’s presidency as legitimate.

Some families of detained American citizens Biden has urged His administration offered a similar exchange for Griner — a high-profile Venezuelan official detained in the U.S., such as Colombian businessman Alex Saab — whom the Justice Department named a Maduro frontman — in exchange for the release of their loved ones.

However, a US State Department source told CNN that a similar deal is not currently on the cards.

What Maduro wants

It’s no secret what Maduro wants. He has demanded the lifting of oil embargoes imposed on Venezuela since 2017 for its anti-democratic record in exchange for the release of American prisoners.

In June, the US Department of the Treasury Two European companies, ENI and Repsol, were allowed , to resume exports from Venezuela, partly in an effort to reduce oil prices that have risen worldwide as a result of the war in Ukraine. However, general restrictions on Venezuelan oil trade remain in place.

And then there’s Venezuela’s pro-democracy opposition movement, which was once a priority for the US government.

Talks between Caracas and Washington around the release of US citizens now overshadow negotiations between Maduro’s government and opposition leaders, which began in 2019 after intense street protests.

“I think once Juan Gonzalez and James Story got here, Maduro asked himself: ‘What can I get directly from them?'” a well-placed opposition source told CNN.

Sources on both sides told CNN that talks between Maduro and the opposition are ongoing, with no clear indication that a new round of talks is underway at this point. Gerardo Blyde, chief negotiator on behalf of the opposition, and Jorge Rodríguez, Maduro’s representative. Met in Caracas in May Including a promise to travel together to Mexico to resume talks — but so far nothing has happened. Norway’s foreign ministry, which is mediating the Venezuela talks, and Venezuela’s information ministry declined to comment.

All of this comes at a great time for Maduro, who has enjoyed a boost in popularity as economic conditions have slightly improved. Although hampered by US sanctions, the global rise in oil prices has had a positive impact on Venezuela’s public economy. And inflation in Venezuela, while still high, is now in line with growth in the rest of the world. (For a country accustomed to doubling prices within a month, a 6% monthly inflation rate is almost healthy.)

Venezuela’s opposition has left the door open for a new round of negotiations. Primary elections have already been called to choose a candidate to challenge Maduro when new presidential elections are held in November 2024.

“Mexico is there, if they want us, we can go,” said one opposition source, referring to the negotiation process.

“But we can’t put all our eggs in one basket anymore.”