Are Liverpool in the race for De Jong? Aurier to the forest?

TueEsli Fofana may be sulking in the stands and missing out on a weird Leicester training session as he hangs on to the move, but Chelsea currently still no closer to signing an agreement, prompting the West London club to look elsewhere. And one potential central defensive alternative is scapegoating. Harry Maguire. According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag no longer sees Maguire as irreplaceable and he could be tempted to move before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

decades Frankie de Jong The saga was a study of who might be the most mismanaged mega-club in Europe, between would-be Manchester United buyers and would-be Barcelona sellers, but what is it? Liverpool are now considering making a daring bet on the Dutch midfielder. Futbol Total reports that Liverpool have made an offer of £53m plus £7m in surcharges for De Jong. This in turn will free Barcelona chase Manchester City Bernard Silva before the deadline, although City chief executive Ferran Soriano says such a move is not appropriate.

Manchester United maybe they’ll have better luck with the Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravkawho lost his pecking order at St James’ Park after the arrival of Nick Pope.

The south coast can call Arsenal Ainsley Maitland-Nilesfor whom Bournemouth as well as Southampton are fighting. It is said that the most likely transaction will be a credit transaction with a call option. West Ham have also been linked with the player, the mind and may have been more focused on their hunt for the midfielder now that Lyon have rejected their £42m bid for Brazilian Lucas Paquetu.

in Serie A, juventus close to signing striker from Poland Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille, on a one-year loan with an option to buy, having seen their pursuit of Barcelona’s Memphis Depay waver due to the forward’s wage demands. As well as Sampdoria sniff Harry Winks but rumor has it that the Spurs midfielder is happy enough to stay in north London.

Wednesday daily dose Nottingham Forest news links them to a couple of Ivory Coast players: Serge Aurieravailable for free after leaving Villarreal, and Wolves defender Willie Boly. Wolves have apparently turned down an offer of £1m from Pain, who has only a year left on his contract, but Forest may insist, as they do these days. Per WolvesFrom Bruno Lage’s side, he is looking to sign the Galatasaray defender for £20m. Victor Nelson in Molyneux. The Austrian striker of “Stuttgart” can join Nelsson. Sasha Kalajdzicfor which the Wolves are looking to secure a £15m deal.