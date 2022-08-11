New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fans of Lily Collins’ Netflix series, “Emily in Paris,” may be surprised to learn that the actress. Daughter of famous drummer Phil Collins. The musician has had several hit songs in his career as a musician such as “Do You Remember” and “In the Air Tonight”.

Collins’ parents, Jill Tavelman and Phil Collins, divorced in 1996 when she was five years old. After the two separated, Collins moved from London to Los Angeles to live with his mother. In 2017, she released a book titled “Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me,” where she opened up about her relationship with her father.

“Since my father is often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would keep him away for longer,” she wrote. “I was very careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he would think I was angry or didn’t love him. And the truth was, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there.”

Lily Collins recalls once grabbing flowers from Princess Diana and throwing a toy at Prince Charles at age 2

She also spoke about her relationship with her famous father Glamor UK In January 2020 she was asked if she ever thought about changing her last name.

“When I was younger, trying to start my journey into the entertainment world, I had a lot of people say to me, ‘What makes you special? There are so many siblings and family members and people out there. Why you?’ she said.

“I’m very proud of what my last name represents, what my father did. And I’m a very proud daughter, but I’m going my own way, my own journey. I don’t want to change my past. The name,” Collins said.

Does Lily Collins have a British accent?

Although Collins was born in Surrey, England, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother when her parents divorced when she was five, and the accent did not stick with her in her adult life.

Lily Collins says she believes she has been visited by the ghosts of Ted Bundy’s victims

She watched “Peter Pan” over and over again to get rid of her English accent because of how her classmates made fun of her accent when she was a child and in school on the Kelly Clarkson show. Eventually she lost her accent. Now that she’s grown up, she says she wishes she still had the accent she had as a child.

Is Lily Collins in a relationship?

Collins has Married to director Charlie McDowell. Rumors of their relationship started in the summer of 2019 after meeting on the set of “Gilded Rage”. They made their relationship Instagram official that year. Both of them got engaged in 2020 and got married in 2021. Collins and McDowell don’t have children, but they adopted a dog together in 2019.

Before this, she was linked to Taylor Lautner, Zac Efron, Jamie Campbell Bower, Thomas Cockerell, Chris Evans and Nick Jonas.

What movies and TV shows has Lily Collins been in?

Collins’ breakthrough role was when she played Collins Tuohy, the daughter of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy (played by Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw). 2009 film “The Blind Side.” The film is based on the life of NFL player Michael Oher.

A few years later, in 2011 she played Taylor Lautner’s love interest in “Kidnapped”. After that, she played Snow White in the movie “Mirror Mirror” with Julia Roberts.

In 2013, she starred in a film based on the book of the same title, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”, which also starred Jamie Campbell Bower, whom Collins dated after meeting during the filming of the film.

In 2014, she was in “Love, Rosie” and was followed by “Rules Don’t Apply,” “To the Bone,” “Okja,” “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” “Tolkien,” “Inheritance,” “Monk.” and “Windfall.

Collins is also on the television show “The Last Tycoon,” where she plays Cecilia Brody, and her newest television show, the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” as her lead Emily Cooper.