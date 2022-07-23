New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kellogg’s Cereal Company is the largest cereal distributor in the United States, with origins dating back to the late 19th century.

Corn flakes were the first product of the Kellogg Company, which made them the king of cereals and a huge player in the American breakfast market. Will and John Kellogg created the product together to create a digestible yet affordable breakfast meal for middle Americans. During this period, many Americans experienced digestive problems due to the limited number of food options available to middle-class Americans.

Together, the Kellogg brothers promoted their new product as a “nutritious and healthy” breakfast option, but there is disagreement over whether a small detail led to the split and the creation of the Kellogg cereal company.

Why were corn flakes invented?

John Kellogg and his brother, Will, invented corn flakes for patients at the Battle Creek Sanitarium in 1894. Patients enjoyed the cereal and two years later, in 1996, the recipe was patented. Eventually the two brothers went their separate ways. Ways after disagreeing on whether or not sugar should be added to cereals.

Biden says he is ‘deeply troubled’ by Kellogg’s plan to permanently replace striking workers

By the 20th century, Kellogg’s Cereal Company marketed cereal for its everyday health benefits and as an easily digestible meal. They also emphasize the sweet taste of the flakes and their “beautiful crispness.” At this time, indigestion is a big concern for Americans with sensitive stomachs, especially when breakfast options are limited.

Additionally, the cereal was also found to conform to the dietary restrictions of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, which the Kellogg family attends.

Striking Kellogg’s cereal workers reject tentative deal for new 5-year contract

Are Corn Flakes Good For You?

Corn flakes were created as a healthy and easily digestible cereal that appealed to a broad population of Americans. However, like other cereals, corn flakes are low in fiber even when eaten with low-fat milk, so they are not a healthy choice for a balanced breakfast. If you eat cornflakes, mixing them with fruit or a snack is a healthy choice.

What’s in Corn Flakes?

Kellogg’s is vegan-friendly because of the ingredients that make up the gold leaf, such as sugar, salt, barley malt extract, and vitamin E. About 90% of context is made from corn.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The main point of disagreement between the Kellogg brothers over the inclusion of sugar in the product was that John did not want any traces of sugar in the corn flakes, while his brother believed it would attract more customers.