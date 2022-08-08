New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A comatose 12-year-old boy in the United Kingdom has died after a long legal battle ended with doctors determined to take him off life support.

Archie Battersby, 12, died in a London hospital on Saturday afternoon, two hours after doctors stopped treating him. Young Archie has been in a coma since April 7, when he was first found unconscious at the family’s home.

Ella Carter, the fiancee of Archie’s older brother Tom, said the family watched the boy’s final moments.

“He turned completely blue,” she said. “There is nothing dignified in watching a family member or child suffocate. No family should go through what we went through. It’s barbaric.”

Battersby’s condition has become the latest legal battle against parents’ wishes against doctors’ advice.

His parents argued to keep their son alive by extending treatment or moving Archie to hospice, but doctors said it was in Archie’s best interest to be taken off life support.

Doctors at the Royal London Hospital argued that Archie was brain-stem dead and should be allowed to die. They proceeded to end the treatment that had kept him alive, including artificial respiration, drugs to control his physical function, and round-the-clock nursing care.

The hospital also testified that Archie’s condition was unstable and that moving him would hasten his death.

His family objected and told them to give up hope.

On Friday, High Court judge Lucy Thies sided with doctors, ruling that Archie should remain in hospital and withdraw his treatment, against the parents’ wishes.

He died hours later.

“Their unconditional love and devotion to Archie is the golden thread that runs through this case,” Thies wrote in his decision. “I hope that now Archie can be given the opportunity to die in peaceful circumstances. For him, as he clearly did for them.” The European Court of Human Rights declined to intervene in the case.

A tearful Holly Dance, Battersby’s mum, said she was the “proudest mum in the world”.

“Such a beautiful little boy and he fought until the end,” she added outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, after the boy’s death.

The case continues to be the subject of widespread debate in the UK over how such cases should be handled and, if anything, in a court situation – or whether such disputes should be decided away from the courts.

In 2017, the legal battle over the life of Charlie Gard, a baby with a rare genetic disorder, made headlines around the world. In this case, the parents’ wishes were again met with a backlash from the medical experts. The parents pressured their son to undergo experimental treatment before siding with doctors who argued for ending life support.

British law allows the courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree over a child’s medical treatment, and the judge is then responsible for deciding the child’s best interests.

Battersby has been unconscious since April 7. His parents believe he may have participated in an online challenge gone wrong.

A viral “blackout challenge” on TikTok has led to the deaths of other children, including a 9-year-old girl in Wisconsin and an 8-year-old girl in Texas, whose parents are suing the social media platform.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.