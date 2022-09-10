New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Archbishop of Canterbury, head Church of England, Friday said she had “no fear of death” when she met Queen Elizabeth II in June.

“I came out of it thinking there was someone who was not afraid of death, who had hope for the future, who knew the rock she was standing on and who could give her strength,” Justin Welby told the BBC’s Radio 4 on Friday. The Queen died “peacefully”. At her Scottish retreat at Balmoral Castle.

He said, “You think history is right in front of you, but it’s history with those piercing blue eyes, that eccentric smile and a quick dry commentary.”

“It’s not about me, it’s about what I’ve been called by God,” he said the queen felt.

Welby met the Queen at Windsor Castle and presented her with a special Canterbury Cross for her “distinguished service” to the Church during her reign.

The Archbishop also praised King Charles III On his first speech after ascending the throne.

“Great, thank you for these words of comfort and hope for us all, spoken in the midst of such deep grief,” Welby tweeted. “We will keep you and your family in our prayers. May you know God’s faithful love now and always.”

Charles is now Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a role his mother has played since she became Queen in 1952.

The Church of England also prayed for King Charles on Friday: “Eternal God, we pray for our new King. Bless his reign and the life of our nation. Help us to work together so that truth and justice, harmony and fairness may flourish. Among us; our Through the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.”

On Thursday, the Archbishop said his prayers and country were with the Queen, after Buckingham Palace doctors announced they were “concerned” about her health before she died aged 96.

“My prayers and those of the Church of England and the people of the country are with Her Majesty the Queen today,” he said in a statement. “May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family and those who care for her at Balmoral.”

The Archbishop spoke during a prayer and reflection service for the Queen on Friday night.

The Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, called the Queen’s lifetime service a “rare jewel” during the service. “This is the crown jewel worn by Her late Majesty the Queen, she said.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss was among those in attendance.