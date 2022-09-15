New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Toni Breidinger has five top 10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series this season, with her most recent selection in the Kansas Lottery 150 this past weekend.

The 23-year-old is one of the most accomplished drivers in United States Auto Club history and even competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last year. On Wednesday, she added another fine accomplishment to her resume — a Victoria’s Secret model.

Breidinger made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“Little me crying. I struggled with body confidence growing up. This year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance. I’m honored to be a part of the @victoriassecret family. Thank you for making me feel confident in my own skin!” she wrote.

The Venturini Motorsports team member has over 273,000 followers on Instagram.

“Wishing you confidence and luck in Bristol tomorrow! We are so lucky to have you as part of the #VSFamily,” Victoria’s Secret wrote in the comments section.

Noah Gragson, who competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was among those congratulating Breedinger.

In May, she opened until spun About the balance she found in racing and doing other side projects.

“Social media is a big part in this day and age. You can’t expect to get brands and sponsors without a social media following, that’s how it is. In general, I love social media. I loved it even before I started racing professionally. I enjoy being on different platforms and interacting with fans. She said.

“It’s important to balance it because there are positive elements. However, there are always negative comments on social media. Staying away from social media during race day is the best way for me.”