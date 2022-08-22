type here...
Aqib Talib has pulled out of Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ broadcasts, according to a report

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday He is “stepping away from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family.”

Talib made the decision to step down from his analyst role for “Thursday Night Football” when a warrant was issued for his arrest after his brother Yakub Talib was shot and killed in the Dallas County (Texas) jail. August Killed a man at a youth football game on the 13th. Yakub Talib was charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, the shooting happened after a call between the coaching staff at Lancaster Community Park turned physical. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot 43-year-old Michael Hickmon multiple times. Hickmon, a coach for one of the teams (DEA Dragons) and a former college football standout in North Texas, was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to WFAA, Yaqub and Aqib Talib were both coaches for the North Dallas United Bobcats, the other team playing at the time of the incident. The Lancaster police press release did not mention Aqib Talib.

Aqib Talib Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” is set to join the team As an analyst alongside the likes of Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and the recently retired Ryan Fitzpatrick. Talib recently did color commentary work for Fox.

He played 12 years in the NFL for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos and Rams. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl 50 with Denver.



