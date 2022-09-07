New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tech giant Apple will unveil its biggest rollout of new products at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The reveal may also include a first look at the new iPhone 14, as well as new Apple Watches and AirPods Pro products.

CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning to discuss what users want to see.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a huge change in the look of the iPhone,” he said.

“[But] Today is a great day for the iPhone 14.”

People are speculating that iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max could all hit the market.

Knutson predicts iPhone prices will continue to rise as new versions are developed.

“People will still spend money,” he said.

On top of Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldable smartphone, Knutson said he doesn’t believe Apple will reveal its own model yet, but it could be in the works.

A potential new Apple Watch Series 8 is heavy in conversation leading up to the holidays, Knutson said, hoping for “big improvements” in health features.

“And then there’s a new watch coming — a whole new evolution of the product — an athletic, super-powered, high-end Apple Watch Pro that’s rumored to be coming out.”

Knutson warned that the tech behemoth would be pressured to make up for lost sales in China and Russia, while higher iPhone prices could mean a war with US wireless phone carriers.

“So, you can see more of those deals coming out where you have that kind of trade-in offer so they can bring you into their network,” he said.

There will also be a new iPhone software release, which will be free for all users, Knutson added.

“Even if you don’t jump [given] “All of Apple’s marketing to get you into a new phone, you can make your old iPhone new again,” he said.