Appellate Division of Justice of Decision Granting Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Search

Department of Justice Appeal filed An order issued this week by US District Judge Eileen Cannon approving former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last month.

In her order from Monday, Trump appointee Cannon ordered federal prosecutors to stop using those documents in investigations into the obstruction and mishandling of government secrets. But she allowed the intelligence community to continue its review to determine potential national security threats from classified material kept outside a secure government facility.

An appeal decision from the DOJ was expected.

In a filing last week, the department clarified that it did not support Trump’s demand for a special master, an independent third party, typically a lawyer, appointed by a judge to review the seized material in search of anything that could be protected. . Investigations through attorney-client privilege or executive privilege, which Trump claims.

In its filing Thursday, the government is asking for a stay of a judge’s order stopping the use of the classified records in its criminal investigation, and the documents will be turned over to a special master for review. In other words, the Justice Department wants to continue using the documents in their investigations.

In its filing, the government said the intelligence community had paused its security review because it was impossible to separate from a criminal investigation. In addition, the government said it wanted to know what was in the empty folders marked classified, which were also seized at Mar-a-Lago.

The Department of Justice says that a final decision on both these matters should be made by Thursday, September 15Th And if that fails, “they intend to seek relief from the Eleventh Circuit.”

Cannon gave the two parties a Friday, September 9 deadline to submit a joint filing with a list of proposed candidates to be named special master. In the filing, the government said it would “provide its views on these issues by Friday.”