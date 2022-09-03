New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

BOONE, NC (AP) — Drake Maye looks like the real deal.

North Carolina’s redshirt freshman quarterback continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns to lead the Tar Heels past Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday — despite surrendering 40 points to the Mountaineers in a wild fourth quarter.

Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, threw a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also rushed for a score against the Mountaineers.

“He’s a special young man,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “He’s a great young quarterback who’s going to get better.”

Sixth-year quarterback Chase Bryce had 376 yards and a school-record six touchdowns — four in the fourth quarter — for Appalachian State (0-1).

The Tar Heels (2-0) won despite squandering a 20-point fourth-quarter lead and allowing the Mountaineers to gain 664 yards and score nine touchdowns on offense.

But that didn’t dampen Brown’s spirits.

“You win and go,” Brown said. “We’re underdogs and didn’t win a road game all last year, so anyone who thinks I’m going to be mad or disappointed about this doesn’t understand coaching. I’m just happy to win against a really good team on the road.”

Both teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards – in the fourth quarter alone.

North Carolina seemed to be in control, leading 41-21 after the third quarter, but the Mountaineers clawed their way back into the game behind Bryce, who led six TD drives in the final quarter.

Maye showed poise beyond his years in his first road start.

With the tie at 49, he beat an all-out blitz by lofting a pass over the middle to DJ Jones for a 42-yard touchdown pass to give North Carolina the lead 2:50 into the game.

“They brought a young quarterback home a couple of times trying to beat him,” Maye said. “But they forgot about DJ who slipped down the seam. He was wide open and I powered into the ground. I tried to lift him up and he took care of the rest.”

But the game is not over.

Bryce responded with his fifth TD pass of the game, a 28-yard strike to Deshaun Davis with 31 seconds left. The Mountaineers went for the 2-point conversion — and the win — but Bryce’s backpedaling pass went over Davis’ head.

UNC fans celebrated the apparent victory.

But when UNC’s Bryson Nesbitt returned the ensuing onside kick for a 43-yard touchdown — just short of a down — it gave the Mountaineers another chance to tie the game, trailing 63-55.

“Our coaches were yelling, ‘No, get off,'” Brown said.

Sure enough, Bryce found Kaidin Robinson for a 26-yard TD strike with 9 seconds left to cut the lead to 63-61.

The Mountaineers went for the 2, but Bryce was stopped short of the end zone.

The Tar Heels rallied from a 21-7 deficit and rattled off 34 straight points to silence a record crowd of 40,168 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Maye threw three TD passes in the first half, including a 10-yard TD strike to Nesbitt with 1 second left to give the Tar Heels a 28-21 lead.

Maye gave UNC 28 straight unanswered points with a 12-yard touchdown run to start the second half, drawing congratulations from former Tar Heels and current Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in the end zone after rolling down the sideline.

It was the most points scored in a UNC game since the school began football in 1888.

Downs and outs

The Tar Heels played without standout wide receiver Josh Downs, who sat out with a lower-body injury.

Downs, arguably the team’s best player, had nine catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in UNC’s win over Florida A&M and led the ACC with 101 catches for 1,335 yards and eight TDs last season.

Brown said it’s unclear how long Downs will be out.

Takeaway

North Carolina: New defensive coordinator Gene Chizik has a lot of work to do. His defense gave up 338 yards and 40 points in the fourth quarter. “We’ll be all over them and they’ve got to be more disciplined,” Brown said of the defense. “We’ve got to cover better and get more pressure on the quarterback. We won’t have facemask penalties and late hits. But they’re easier to coach when you’re winning.”

Appalachian State: Bryce had a great game and Nate Noel ran for 116 yards and two TDs, but the offense stalled in the third quarter, shooting itself in the foot. The defense had several opportunities to gain momentum, but struggled to stop May and the Tar Heels.

Next

North Carolina: Saturday at Georgia State.

Appalachian State: Saturday 6 at Texas A&M.