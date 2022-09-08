New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Noted for the first time over this week Two years Prince Harry and Prince William live in close proximity to each other – 150 yards from each other to be exact.

This week, Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has temporarily returned to her former English home while she attends the One Young World Summit for a five-day working visit. Meanwhile, William and his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, recently relocated to their Windsor home. This will be the first time since 2019 that the estranged brothers will be living next to each other.

The relationship between the brothers has been going on for the past two years Its share of drama.

“There is a ridiculous attempt to suggest [Harry and Meghan] away,” said a source Omid Scoby, author of the book “Finding Freedom,” the Sussexes kept their work-focused travel schedule as tight as possible to avoid being away from their children for too long. “The real story is that they never reached the Cambridges.”

Another source told Scobie, “I see [the coverage], you’d be forgiven for thinking that some family members have a say in the matter. They don’t.”

The brotherly bond has now completely ceased. As Scobie says, Prince Harry wants accountability and Prince William wants an apology.

“People are desperate to step in, but there’s no movement behind the scenes,” another source told Scobie. “What [Harry] Awaiting accountability… Several lines crossed by William. He has been at the center of many painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning their backs on him when support was needed. It’s a dark time and so far, William isn’t ready to unpack.”

Meanwhile, Prince William is “still waiting” for one Apologies from Harry For “making public details of private family matters”, the same source is added. “When you look at the bare facts, it’s clear why it’s the same as it was years ago.”

In August, a spokesman for the Sussexes announced they were “delighted to visit a number of charities close to their hearts in early September”.

Earlier this week, Markle delivered her first speech since stepping down as a senior royal as the keynote speaker at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday.

The former actress explained, “I doubted myself and I wondered, I wondered if I was even good enough to be there.”