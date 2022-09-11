New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alabama narrowly beat Texas to top the Associated Press Top 25 poll in the second full week of matchups of the college football season.

AP voters put Georgia ahead of Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat Texas 20-19 and needed a field goal to overcome the Longhorns. The Bulldogs, so far, have outscored opponents 82-3 in their first two games. They beat No. 49-3 last week. 25 over Oregon and 33-0 over Samford.

Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson are ranked 3-5. Oklahoma moved up to No. 6.

Rounding out the top 10 are USC, Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas.

After USC defeated Stanford 41-28, the poll ranked No. Reached 7 Oklahoma State moved up to No. 8 with a 34-17 win over Arizona State. Kentucky topped Florida 26-16 to move up to No. 9, while fellow SEC member Arkansas cruised to a 44-30 win over South Carolina to move up to No. 19.

Kentucky moved up 11 spots in the rankings, while Arkansas moved up six spots.

1) Georgia (2-0)

2) Alabama (2-0)

3) Ohio State (2-0)

4).Michigan (2-0)

5) Clemson (2-0)

6) Oklahoma (2-0)

7) USC (2-0)

8) Oklahoma State (2-0)

9) Kentucky (2-0)

10) Arkansas (2-0)

11) Michigan State (2-0)

12) BYU (2-0)

13) Miami-FL (2-0)

14) Utah (1-1)

15) Tennessee (2-0)

16) NC State (2-0)

17) Baylor (1-1)

18) Florida (1-1)

19) Wake Forest (2-0)

20) Ole Miss (2-0)

21) Texas (1-1)

22) Penn State (2-0)

23) Pittsburgh (1-1)

24) Texas A&M (1-1)

25) Oregon (1-1)

With a loss to Appalachian State, Texas A&M’s no. Dropped to 24. Notre Dame dropped out of the top 25 after a loss to Marshall. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.