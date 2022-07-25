AP Source: 1/6 of Pence’s top aides testify before grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s former chief of staff has testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

Mark Short, a close aide to Pence, was at the Capitol on the day of the siege and was with the vice president when he fled his post presiding over the Senate, hiding from rioters who stormed the building and called for his execution.

Short appeared before the grand jury after receiving a subpoena to do so, according to the person, who insisted on anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. The show was first reported ABC News , said it happened last week. A spokesman for the US attorney’s office did not immediately return a phone message and email seeking comment Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Short was asked at his grand jury appearance, but the Justice Department is investigating a wide-ranging effort by former President Donald Trump’s allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including the creation of fraudulent voter slates. Intended to suppress vote counting in battleground states.

Advertisement

Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters last week “No man is above the law” and described the investigation into the attack on the Capitol as the most important and most extensive investigation in the history of the Justice Department.

Siege of the Capitol Trump’s ‘genocide’ was identified in the January 6 hearing From the ‘attempted coup’ of January 6 to chaos Biden said Trump did not have the ‘guts to act’ during the January 6 riots Man admits to January 6 attacks on police, AP photographer

Short also assisted in a special House committee investigation into the rebellion.

In video testimony played at the panel’s hearing last month, Short recalled that Pence had communicated with Trump “many times” that he would not agree to attempts to manipulate the election results, such as disenfranchising voters or announcing Trump. winner

____

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.etuckerAP