AP-NORC Poll: Most in US Want Stricter Gun Laws

CHICAGO (AP) — Many U.S. adults say gun violence is on the rise across the country and want tougher gun laws, according to a new poll showing broad public support for a range of gun restrictions, including support from a majority of Republicans and gun owners.

A poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also shows that a majority of US adults view both reducing gun violence and protecting gun ownership as important issues.

The poll was conducted between July 28 and Aug. 1, following deadly mass shootings that raised public attention in 2020 — from a New York grocery store to a school in Texas and a July 4 march in Illinois — and an increase in gun homicides in 2020. On the issue of gun violence. Overall, 8 in 10 Americans perceive gun violence to be increasing nationwide, and two-thirds say it is increasing in their state, but less than half believe it is increasing in their community, the poll shows.

The question of how to prevent such violence has long divided politicians and many voters, making it difficult to change gun laws. In June, a conservative majority on the Supreme Court expanded gun rights Finding a constitutional right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

Later that month, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law . The package, passed in the wake of a shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is a measured compromise and the most significant bill to address gun violence passed in Congress in decades — an indication of how far-reaching it can be. The problem has changed.

71% of Americans think gun laws should be stricter, including half of Republicans, a majority of Democrats and a majority of households that own a gun.

Nicole Whitelaw, 29, a Democrat and gun owner, grew up hunting and target shooting in upstate New York with her staunch Republican family. Whitelaw, who now lives along Florida’s Gulf Coast, supports some gun restrictions, such as banning people convicted of domestic violence from owning guns and a federal law barring the mentally ill from buying guns.

Other restrictions, such as banning the sale of AR-15 rifles, “go too far” and may not solve the problem, she said. Whitelaw points to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people bought up all the toilet paper they could find.

“I think people will start trying to stockpile guns,” she said, adding that a better approach is to make small changes and see what effect they have.

A bipartisan majority of Americans support a nationwide background check policy for all gun sales, a poll shows a bipartisan majority of Americans support a law that would bar the mentally ill from buying firearms, allow courts to temporarily block people who are considered a danger to themselves or others from buying a gun, 21 the minimum age to buy a gun nationwide, and domestic violence convictions. Banning the purchase of firearms.

Fewer Americans — 59% — favor a ban on the sale of AR-15 rifles and similar semi-automatic weapons, with Democrats more likely to support the policy than Republicans, 83% vs. 35%.

Chris Boylan, 47, of Indianapolis, opposes gun restrictions. As a teacher for many years, Boylan has “buried more kids than I care to count” and believes gun violence is a major problem. But the Republican, who leans more toward libertarianism in his personal stance, believes the issue is more about mental health and an overly lenient criminal justice system.

“Blaming the gun is really an oversimplification of the problems,” Boylan said. “It’s not a gun. It’s a matter of hearts and minds for me. ”

A new poll found that 88% of Americans say preventing mass shootings is very or very important, and more about reducing gun violence in general. But 60% of people say it’s important to make sure they own guns for personal protection.

Overall, 52% of Americans — including 65% of Republicans and 39% of Democrats — say both reducing mass shootings and protecting the right to own firearms for personal defense are very important.

Jens Ludwig, a professor at the University of Chicago, said the poll results show that the concerns raised by opponents of gun restrictions are “very base.” Led by the National Rifle Association, the gun lobby has argued that any new restrictions on who can own a gun or what types of firearms can be sold would lead to a nationwide ban on all firearms and ammunition.

The poll showed that most Americans’ views are nuanced, and there is some support for change even among Republicans, elected officials who generally oppose gun control, said Ludwig, director of the University of Chicago’s crime lab.

“This should close the door to some ‘slippery slope’ arguments,” he said.

The poll found that only 3 in 10 Americans support legislation that would allow guns to be carried in public without a permit. 78 percent of Democrats opposed. 47% of Republicans are in favor and 39% are opposed.

Erwin Leach, 66, who lives in Troutman, North Carolina, north of Charlotte, believes gun violence is a major problem and laws need to be tougher. Leach, a Democrat, has said he supports measures like background checks — or what he calls “deeper studies” — and a minimum age of 21 to buy a gun.

1 person in the poll had experienced gun violence in the past five years, meaning someone who had been threatened or shot with a gun, or had a close friend or family member. Black and Hispanic Americans are especially likely to say they or someone close to them has experienced gun violence.

Leach, who is black, said the gun violence he sees on the news has made him more cautious.

“I don’t like people approaching me,” he said. “If someone is on the side of the road, you stop to help. Now, you go to help someone, you may lose your life. ”

All the murders made Leech consider buying a gun for his own protection. “That’s what I mean,” he said, though he hasn’t had a chance to get his gun permit yet.

AP Polling reporter Hannah Fingerhut in Washington contributed to this report.

The poll of 1,373 adults was conducted July 28-Aug. 1 Using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is representative of the US population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.