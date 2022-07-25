AP-NORC Poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for judges

WASHINGTON (AP) – More than 2 in 3 Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices, according to a new poll, the percentage of Americans who say they don’t have “much” confidence. Court.

A poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 67% of Americans support a proposal to limit judges to specific years of service instead of lifetimes, including 82% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans. Opinions about the requirement for judges to retire before a certain age are the same.

The poll comes just weeks after high-profile High Court rulings stripped women of constitutional protections for abortion. and expanding gun rights . A poll shows a majority of Americans disagree Rather than approving of the court’s abortion decision, just over half said the decision made them “angry” or “sad.”

The court, which is now on summer break, is set to return to hearing cases in October amid declining confidence among Americans. 43% now say they have no confidence in the court, up from 27% three months ago.

Inez Parker of Currie, North Carolina, said she is among those who strongly favor limits on judges’ service. “I think some of those people have been there for a long time. They don’t have new ideas. When you get to a certain age and you set everything in your ways, just like I was in mine,” the 84-year-old Democrat said.

Retired judges can “work in their garden, sit on the porch and fan flies or whatever they want to do,” Parker said.

The Constitution gives federal judges the lifetime tenure of Supreme Court justices, but there have been recent calls for a change. A commission appointed by President Joe Biden to examine potential changes to the Supreme Court studied term limits, among other issues. The commission completed its work last year And its The members were eventually divided They believed that Congress had the power to legislate the equivalent of term limits.

Phil Boller, 90, of LaFollette, Tennessee, said he’s not entirely opposed to setting a limit on years of service for judges. “Basically it’s worked the way it’s been going and I don’t see any reason to change it,” said the Republican, who worked in broadcasting and later owned his own lawn care business.

Justice Clarence Thomas is the oldest member of the current court , 74, followed by Justice Samuel Alito, 72. But more recent justices have served into their 80s. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served until her death in 2020 at the age of 87. Justice Anthony Kennedy retired in 2018 at the age of 81 . And Justice Stephen Breyer retired at age 83.

Ginsburg served 27 years, Kennedy 30 years and Breyer nearly 28 years.

Four new members joined the court in the last five years, reducing the average age of the court members. Three justices are in their 60s: Chief Justice John Roberts, 67, and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, 68, and Elena Kagan, 62. The rest of the justices are in their 50s. Neil Gorsuch 54, Brett Kavanagh 57, Amy Coney Barrett 50 and Ketanji Brown Jackson 51.

Another proposal studied by Biden’s committee is increasing the number of judges on the court, and polls show the proposal divides Americans more evenly. Overall, 34% said they were in favor, 34% opposed and 32% said they had no opinion. Democrats were more favorable than opposed, 52% to 14%, while Republicans were more opposed than favorable, 61% to 14%.

The poll found that dissatisfaction with the court had grown since three months before the court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion.

In the April poll, a draft of the court’s decision was held before it was leaked , 18% said they had a lot of confidence, 54% said they had some, and 27% said they had none. Now, 17% say they have a lot of confidence, 39% only and 43% very little.

Patrick Allen, a Democrat from Logan, Utah, is one of those who lacks confidence in the court. Allen, 33, said he thinks justices generally vote on issues based on the party of the president who appointed them. “They are sticking more to their guns in terms of their party instead of the constitution,” he said.

The poll shows that the drop in confidence is concentrated among Democrats, as the court’s decision on abortion worsened and confirmed already weak views of the court. A large partisan gap in court opinions that did not exist before the decision was issued; 64% of Democrats say they don’t believe it, up from 27% in April. Another 31% have some and only 4% have a great deal of confidence – down from 17%.

But among Republicans, opinions of the court have improved. Now, 34% say they have a great deal of confidence, up from 21% in the previous poll. An additional 47% have only some confidence and 18% very little.

Overall, more Americans disapprove than approve of the decision to repeal Roe, 53% to 30%; An additional 16% said they had no opinion. Even on that decision, there was a big split along party lines — 63% of Republicans approved, while 80% of Democrats disapproved.

The poll of 1,085 adults was conducted July 14-17 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is representative of the US population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.