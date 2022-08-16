AP Interview: Census director aims to restore trust in count

Indifference Mistrust of government. Budget uncertainties.

The next US census isn’t until 2030, but already Census Bureau leaders are looking for ways to adapt to a civic climate that appears to be becoming more contentious. So this week they’re calling for public recommendations to ensure everyone is counted in the once-a-decade US head count that determines political power and federal funding.

Census Bureau Director Robert Santos In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, the statistical agency said it plans to begin its outreach efforts with hard-to-reach communities earlier than before the count, and it could begin door-to-door efforts sooner than before. Santos also spoke out against the controversial privacy practice in a wide-ranging interview.

“We’re looking to restore confidence on an ongoing basis, not just a few years before the decennial census,” Santos said.

In a Federal Register notice calling for public recommendations, the Census Bureau on Tuesday released more metrics on how well it did in the 2020 count, which has been challenged by political interference. Since the Trump administration, the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.

Census data is used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets. It is also used to redraw political districts and help determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year.

A report card issued in May showed According to the 2020 census, the black population was 3.3% lower, those who identified as some other race were 4.3% lower, the Hispanic population was missing by nearly 5%, and more than 5.6% of American Indians lived on reservations. Underestimated. Non-Hispanic whites and Asian populations were overrepresented at 1.6% and 2.6%, respectively.

Metrics released Tuesday showed Enumeration of households The 2020 census is very accurate – a statistically insignificant overcount of 0.04%. Small apartment buildings are over-counted, mobile homes are under-counted. Blacks, Asians, Native Hawaiians, and householders who self-identify as other race are also overcounted.

According to the Census Bureau, the difference between high counts in housing but low numbers of people in minority groups is because the count of households is based on an address list, while the count of people is based on their responses.

“We still need to do the analysis to see how we can account for housing units and underpopulation,” Santos said.

Tuesday’s report card also showed Puerto Rico residents overrepresented by 5.7%, which is not statistically different from the 2010 census. These evaluations of the quality of the 2020 census “can’t uncover ‘why this happened’ — all we can do is estimate,” Santos said.

Santos also mentioned the setbacks From some researchers on a new privacy method The Census Bureau is running for the first time with 2020 census data.

Last week, demographers and other researchers began collecting signatures for a letter they plan to submit to Santos asking the Census Bureau to abandon differential privacy for the 2030 census, as well as other Census Bureau data products such as the American Community Survey. Opinion polling It provides the most comprehensive data on how people in the US live by asking questions about travel times, Internet access, family life, income, education levels, disabilities, military service and employment.

Differential privacy algorithms add intentional errors to data to obscure the identity of any participant. This is most noticeable in very small geographic areas such as census blocks. Without them, the Census Bureau says the proliferation of readily available third-party data combined with modern computing allows hackers to piece together the identities of participants in their censuses and surveys in violation of the law. According to the Statistical Agency, previous methods of protection are no longer effective.

Santos said he was not ready at this point to say that differential privacy would be used for the 2030 census because “there may be new revelations in terms of new techniques available.” He also said it may take longer than planned to decide how to implement differential privacy algorithms on American Community Survey data, a change expected before 2025.

“Anything is possible in the next few years because of the way technologies and algorithms are evolving,” Santos said.

