While the Big Apple’s homicide rate is about the same this year as it was last year, other major crimes are up, police statistics show — and polls show New Yorkers are fed up.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most vocal and high-profile lawmakers calling for defunding and disbanding American police departments, including in her own district, where major crimes have risen steadily over the past two years.

When former Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed cutting the NYPD’s budget by $1 billion in 2020, she called it a “disingenuous delusion” and doubled down.

“Defunding the police is defunding the police,” she said at the time. “It doesn’t mean budget gimmicks or funny math. It doesn’t mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education budget, so exactly the same cops stay in schools.”

But experts say public safety costs money and residents are concerned for their own well-being.

Do elements of the AOC side with the police because of the rise in violent crime in the district?

“When you don’t have enough people in your detective bureau to investigate and clear serious crimes like murder, obviously your clearance rate is going to be very low,” said Betsy Brantner Smith, a retired police sergeant and spokeswoman. The National Police Association told Fox News Digital. “Also, look at programs like community policing: the better relationship you have with your community as a police department, the more information you’ll get from your citizens when it comes to serious crime.”

According to Brantner Smith, the progressive narrative that police officers are “terrorizing” minority communities is a dangerous myth. The NYPD, in particular, has a roster composed mostly of minority officers.

“Her safety is never in jeopardy, but all crime victims in her district have to worry about their safety,” Brantner Smith said. “If all these police politicians had to walk the streets like their constituents, they would be singing a very different song, but they don’t.”

“Bellweather” crimes

The homicide rate in New York City has remained relatively flat over the past two years. But after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis spurred a national “defund the cops” campaign, which Ocasio-Cortez endorsed, NYPD statistics show dramatic increases in other major crimes.

According to Paul Mauro, an attorney and former NYPD inspector, the top crimes to watch are robberies and burglaries — highly aggressive profit-motivated crimes that involve repeat offenders.

“Especially robberies, because robbery is essentially theft and violence,” he told Fox News Digital. “The increasing number of robberies is very damaging to the sense of safety on the street. Someone is taking your stuff, and they’re willing to hurt you to do it — and they’re doing it on your neighborhood street.”

He wrote a recent Fox News Digital op-ed on the “defund” movement.

Citywide crime statistics show that major crimes have increased by more than 36.64% so far this year compared to 2021 and another 37.35% increase since 2020. Robberies and burglaries, Mauro’s bellwethers, have increased by 39% and 32% respectively.

In Ocasio-Cortez’s middle- and working-class district policed, the numbers are up, too.

In the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct, which covers the southeast Bronx, robberies rose 70% from the start of the year through Aug. 7, for which statistics are available.

Burglary was more than 30%. To the north in the 45th Precinct, robberies this year were up 12% from last year but the total was more than double from 2020. In 49, robberies also increased, but there was a significant decrease in burglaries – 20% less than in 2021 and almost 30% less than in 2020.

In the 114th, a relatively safe area in Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional district that includes parts of Astoria, Woodside and Jackson Heights, robberies were up about 20% year-over-year in 2021 and more than 56% in 2020. Burglary was at 7% and 30.2%.

In the 108th, which includes parts of Ocasio-Cortez’s constituency as well as the affluent Long Island City area outside her congressional district, robberies are up 71% and 84.4% in the past two years. The 109th Precinct, near Mets Citi Field, accounted for more than 75% of robberies.

“As Willie Sutton said, he robbed banks because ‘that’s where the money is,'” Mauro told Fox News Digital. “Recidivist robbery, burglary and mugging criminals do what they do because that’s where the money is. If you look at the AOC’s district – which includes relatively safe orders – you see a major reason why crime is increasing there is because it’s for a lot of people. . where’s the money.”

According to Joseph Giacalone, an assistant professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City and a former commanding officer of the NYPD, these types of crimes cannot be countered with mental health services and social workers as “defund” proponents suggest. Bronx Cold Case Squad.

“Social workers are only designed to deal with emotionally disturbed people, bringing in the homeless,” he said. “They’re not there to help fight crime.”

Before the “defund” movement began in 2020, experts said well-funded police departments performed better at fighting crime, maintaining community relations and reducing the use of force than their cash-strapped counterparts.

“While there are always better ways to allocate police resources, budget cuts mean fewer police and detectives, less money for equipment and computer applications, less money for civilian crime analysts, less ability to promote qualified officers, more reliance on overtime, etc.,” Mauro said. “It’s a downward pressure on the efficiency of any department. Large-scale fraud by police departments will somehow undermine the trust of criminal beggars.”

And according to experts, it’s not just fraud that’s hurting the NYPD’s ability to fight crime. It’s a combination of low morale, officers retiring early or taking jobs in smaller departments, and bail reforms that frequently put criminals back on the street, sometimes within hours of their arrest.

“Somebody needs to show me where the word reform is synonymous with good,” Giacalone said. “The murders are down, but the other six [major] The crimes are absolutely horrific. We’ve lost about 20 years of benefits in New York City.”

But Ocasio-Cortez co-signed a letter in September calling on New York Gov. Cathy Hochul and then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to close the city’s Rikers Island prison and release all those inside.

“The people of New York City have to wake up and vote these people out,” Giacalone said, adding that he usually avoids discussing politics. “I don’t care how much you like them—they’ve done nothing but cause you misery.”

What does New York want?

While Ocasio-Cortez has remained silent about the “defund” movement on Twitter since December 2020, her endorsement of a pro-“defund” candidate for the New York State Assembly earlier this year prompted incumbent Assemblywoman Inez Dickens, D-Harlem, to speak out. , “My community opposes cheating the police,” The The New York Post reported in May.

She won her primary, holding off an Ocasio-Cortez-backed progressive challenger.

The Latest Spectrum News NY1/Siena College New York City Poll In June it found that only 5% of New Yorkers think the city is doing an excellent job fighting crime, compared to 45% who said they think the city is doing a poor job.

Only 9% of respondents said they thought the city was doing an excellent job “transforming the NYPD into a force that serves and protects all New Yorkers,” compared to 33% who viewed progress poorly.

The same survey found that 70% of New Yorkers felt less safe at the start of 2020, and a combined 76% were very or somewhat concerned that they might be the victim of a crime.

Election statistics Compiled by FiveThirtyEight Last year’s Democratic mayoral primary showed Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and the most prominent pro-police candidate at the time, winning with the support of the city’s most crime-ridden communities in the South Bronx and Brooklyn North. .

“I think Adams really cares — but he’s fighting half the city council against him every step of the way. He’s got senators and congressmen against him, and he’s got the Albany mob totally against him.” Giacalone said, Who wrote about it Last year, the mayor’s struggle. “None of them live in an area affected by crime.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not respond to requests for comment.