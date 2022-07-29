AOC slams Alito for ‘political’ comments on global leaders’ reactions to Roe overturn

Rap. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Roe v. Wade criticized Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for making “political” comments about world leaders’ reaction to the overthrow.

“Remember: It was Alito’s opinion that leaked,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet on Thursday. “The following fact coupled with his political commentary should be of concern to anyone.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a clip of Alito’s remarks was made at the Conference on Religious Freedom in Rome. In the video, Alito slammed “foreign leaders” for commenting on the court’s 5-4 decision to overturn the landmark case, which established a constitutional right to abortion.

“I had the honor of writing this term, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been swayed by a whole string of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law,” Alito said. The event, which was organized by Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Freedom Initiative.

Alito referred to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned amid pressure from his party earlier this month, and quipped that the British politician had “paid a price” for speaking out against the court’s decision. Johnson had Called the decision a “backward step”.

Alito comments:Justice Alito rejects global leaders’ criticism of Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe

Ocasio-Cortez, describing the Supreme Court as facing a “legitimacy crisis,” also called on Chief Justice John Roberts to share progress updates on the Supreme Court’s investigation into the unprecedented leak of Alito’s draft opinion deciding Roe’s demise.

The draft opinion was leaked on May 2 and the court gave its official decision on June 24.