Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her criticism of the transportation of migrants from the US-Mexico border to different parts of the country.

In a tweet, New York Democrat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the recent actions “appalling” and likened them to “trafficking.”

Without naming the two governors, Ocasio-Cortez said the Republicans were guilty of “crimes against humanity.”

“It’s appalling that extremist politicians have decided it’s the fall before an election to commit crimes against humanity against refugees,” she tweeted.

AOC represents the Texas government. Abbott should retire after moving immigrants to Washington DC

Ocasio-Cortez added: “Don’t normalize this. Lying & trafficking people for TV and clicks is not normal politics. It’s abuse.”

In a pair of other posts, the Bronx native suggested that the immigrants who once immigrated to the country like “most US families” should refrain from calling them “illegals.”

“By today’s standards, most US families are considered undocumented or trafficked at some point in their family history,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “For the most part, people don’t need lawyers and years of processing to come to this US until immigration becomes a racially discriminatory issue.”

Biden Says Republicans Are ‘Playing Politics’ After Moving Immigrants To Martha’s Vineyard, VP Home

The tweets came as Abbott orchestrated the transport of two buses full of migrants to the Naval Observatory in Washington, while DC DeSantis also sent planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

In the past, Abbott has bused immigrants to New York and elsewhere.

She said the convoys suggest the governor is “struggling” to run his home state and perhaps he should consider other employment.

“I remember how people stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the freeze. We welcome these families, too. They have a lot to offer,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to the power crisis in February 2021 caused by three severe winter storms.

“However, it looks like you’re struggling with your job. You should consider whether it’s the right job for you,” she concluded.

Abbott defended his decision to send the migrants as senior Biden administration officials, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, repeatedly condemned the border crisis.