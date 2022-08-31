New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

who won the Republican primary with 67% of the vote and is challenging "Squad" member Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, wants to unseat the progressive firebrand fed up with crime in New York City.

Tina Forte, a congressional candidate for New York’s 14th district, told Fox News Digital that people are afraid to go out at night because of rising crime in the city.

She spoke directly to constituents about crime by going into homes, businesses and the streets of New York.

“They don’t come out at night like they used to,” Forte said.

40-year NYPD officer: I’ve never seen NYC crime this bad.

Forte said, “They tell me personal stories, to be honest with you. I live here, I work here, I’m raising my family here, I see the difference, I see stores closing earlier than they normally do. You have alcohol. Stores that close earlier. You Went out for a cappuccino at night. It’s getting dark so we can’t come out until we go home. We’re afraid to go out. They’re coming back from people.”

While the Big Apple’s homicide rates are about the same this year as last year, other major crimes are up. Fox News Digital reported earlier this month that police statistics and polls show New Yorkers are fed up.

Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most vocal and high-profile lawmakers to demand the defunding of American police departments. Major crimes have steadily increased in her home district over the past two years.

San Francisco lays off police before reversing course next year amid calls for ‘accountability’

According to Paul Mauro, a lawyer and former NYPD inspector, the main crimes to watch for are robberies and robberies — the most aggressive profit-motivated crimes that often involve repeat offenders.

In police precincts in the central and working-class district of Ocasio-Cortez, those crimes also rose.

In the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct, which covers the southeast Bronx, robberies rose 70% between the start of this year and Aug. 7, the most recent date for which statistics are available.

Thefts have increased by over 30%. North of the 45th Precinct, robberies are up 12% this year from last but more than double the 2020 total. In the 49th year, robberies also increased, but thefts decreased significantly – 20% lower than in 2021 and almost 30% lower than in 2020.

In the 114th Precinct, a relatively safe area in Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional district that covers parts of Astoria, Woodside and Jackson Heights, robberies were up nearly 20% year-over-year in 2021 and 56% higher than in 2020. Thefts increased by 7% and 30.2% respectively.

In the 108th, which covers parts of Ocasio-Cortez’s constituency as well as affluent Long Island City neighborhoods outside her congressional district, robberies are up 71% and 84.4% over the past two years. Robberies in the 109th Precinct, near the Mets’ Citi Field, are up more than 75%.

Did AOC’s constituents call for the police to stand down because of the rise in violent crime in the district?

Forte argued that the reason for the rising crime was the removal of “immunity” from police officers, “bail reform” and “awakening” from district attorneys.

“They have handcuffs on our police, but they don’t want to put handcams on our violent criminals. That’s the problem and it needs to be addressed. Especially in this district,” Forte said.

Experts say it’s not just defunding the police that hinders the NYPD’s ability to solve crime. It’s a combination of low morale, officers retiring early or taking jobs in smaller departments, and bail reforms putting repeat offenders back on the streets, sometimes within hours of arrest.

Progressive New York City Mayor Eric Adams also called the state’s bail reform laws “insane” and “dangerous.” The statements prompted liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to push back.

Adams criticized many crimes in the city as repeat offenders. He said 716 suspects were responsible for 30% of the 2,400 shootings since last year.

The AOC-backed New York Democrat celebrated the primary victory by proclaiming ‘socialism triumphs’

“We have offenders being released immediately because of AOC-supported bail reform,” Forte said. “It goes without saying that New York City has the highest tax burden in America. We have nothing to show for it except crime, high unemployment, bad schools, and leaders who act like the Third World dictators they worship.”

Further, Forte pledged to “defund” the police force, hire more police officers and return their “immunity” to police officers if elected.

“If you don’t put more cops on the street and you don’t pay them what they’re owed I’m going to withhold federal funding because they’re the real hero, not the baseball player, not the elite; they’re not heroes to me. . . our heroes are our police.

Forte is also a supporter of school choice.

Throgs Neck native Forte clinched the GOP nomination with 67 percent of the vote, holding the all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th congressional district.

Forte defeated incumbent Joseph Cuellar of Queens 67%-31% in Tuesday’s primary.

The 14th District covers the eastern part of the Bronx and part of north-central Queens, currently helmed by progressive firebrand Ocasio-Cortez.

Forte faces an uphill battle as she bids to unseat Ocasio-Cortez in a traditionally blue district.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.