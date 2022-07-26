New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the wake of recent efforts to interfere in the Republican congressional primary in Michigan, “squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DNY. A left-wing group dedicated to electing progressives with support has targeted the leadership of the national Democratic Party.

“Democratic Party leadership literally supports Republicans before they start supporting progressives,” Justice Democrats wrote in a Wednesday morning tweet, which included a report detailing spending by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to boost a Trump-backed challenger to incumbent Rep. Peter. Meijer, R-Mich.

The DCCC told Fox News on Monday that it plans to spend $425,000 on a new ad buy to promote Republican challenger John Gibbs, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 storm. US Capitol.

The ad buy appears to be an attempt by national Democrats to win Gibbs’ primary, hoping to set up a more favorable general election showdown for unopposed Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten.

Heritage Action ad campaign pressures vulnerable democrats to oppose ‘build back better’ agenda

Justice Democrats’ response to the DCCC’s involvement in the race highlights the ongoing divide between progressives and moderates in a party that has consistently clashed over various policy issues and campaign tactics each election cycle.

However, moderate Democrats have continued to largely defeat their progressive challengers in primaries across the country this year, as the party struggles to reduce what many expect to be a Republican victory in November.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News Digital reached out to the DCCC and Justice Democrats for comment but did not receive a response.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.