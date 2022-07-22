‘Anything’s Possible’ marks Billy Porter’s directorial debut with a teenage trans love story

(CNN) to mark Billy Porters A feature film directorial debut, “Anything’s Possible” is a sensitive high school love story that’s so light on conflict that it risks flying overboard. Having a trans teen at its center adds some depth to material that would have been presented as an after-school special in the past, but the uplifting and timely messaging doesn’t quite elevate this honest but thin Amazon film.

The main relationships include Kelsa (Eva Rein), a trans girl who doesn’t want that aspect of her life to be overshadowed as she plans to attend college and beyond; and Khal (Abu Bakr Ali), a shy and lovable boy with an unclear future who is still finding himself.

Sparks fly almost instantly when the two share a class together, with the minor complication that Kelsa’s friend (Courtney Carter) also has a crush on him.

Herein lies the film’s main problem, as all the complexities in Ximena García Lecuona’s script seem relatively minor and slightly scattered: Khal worries about whether his family will approve; Khal’s friend (Grant Reynolds) exhibits a transphobic side; Kelsa being told she’s “only dating you for ‘woke’ points;” And an argument that gets blown out of proportion, unleashes more anti-trans sentiment.

The fact that both protagonists share their thoughts online, essentially allowing them to alternate narrating the story, may be emblematic of the times, but the story risks playing as a device to get inside their heads in a way the story wouldn’t otherwise.

