‘Anything’s Possible’ marks Billy Porter’s directorial debut with a teenage trans love story

(CNN)to mark Billy Porters A feature film directorial debut, “Anything’s Possible” is a sensitive high school love story that’s so light on conflict that it risks flying overboard. Having a trans teen at its center adds some depth to material that would have been presented as an after-school special in the past, but the uplifting and timely messaging doesn’t quite elevate this honest but thin Amazon film.

The main relationships include Kelsa (Eva Rein), a trans girl who doesn’t want that aspect of her life to be overshadowed as she plans to attend college and beyond; and Khal (Abu Bakr Ali), a shy and lovable boy with an unclear future who is still finding himself.
Sparks fly almost instantly when the two share a class together, with the minor complication that Kelsa’s friend (Courtney Carter) also has a crush on him.
    Herein lies the film’s main problem, as all the complexities in Ximena García Lecuona’s script seem relatively minor and slightly scattered: Khal worries about whether his family will approve; Khal’s friend (Grant Reynolds) exhibits a transphobic side; Kelsa being told she’s “only dating you for ‘woke’ points;” And an argument that gets blown out of proportion, unleashes more anti-trans sentiment.
      The fact that both protagonists share their thoughts online, essentially allowing them to alternate narrating the story, may be emblematic of the times, but the story risks playing as a device to get inside their heads in a way the story wouldn’t otherwise.
      The most memorable elements, as a result, have little to do with advancing the larger story, but arise from the natural and awkward but sweet way Kelsa and Khal get to know each other, with the self-possessed Kelsa telling him flatly, “I don’t need you to save me.”
      The same is true of Kelsa’s relationship with her mother (“Hamilton”). Renee Elise Goldsberry), with reference to the daughter’s “law of averages” means that the mother is not allowed to pry questions that no other child would be asked.
        Those scenes hint at a more ambitious film that “Anything’s Possible” never quite becomes, which seems especially significant when paired with a series that covers similar terrain. Porter’s run on “Pose”. Or HBO’s “Euphoria.” Porter turns the setting into a love letter to his native Pittsburgh, adding to the personal nature of the enterprise.
          The result, in the end, is this kind, that kind, and at best, a kind of good. As the title suggests, “Anything’s Possible” sounds more interesting for the promise shown by its lead players than what the film delivers.
          “Anything’s Possible” premieres July 22 on Amazon. It is rated PG-13.

