Antonio Brown may be waiting for an NFL team to call him up, but he’s still making an impact on players and coaches across the league and college football, and it was evident in the first 12 days of September.

Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January after removing his gear in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in response to what he said was a brawl at the time. – Head coach Bruce Arians.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies-Brooklyn Nets game, Jan. 3, 2022, in New York.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Since then, Brown has been seen behind the mic launching his hip-hop career and even walking the runway in fashion shows. He appeared at the Rolling Loud Festival in July and his dance move during his performance of “Put That S— On” immediately went viral. It went viral as it took over the league.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was also seen busting Brown’s dance move in the locker room after their overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gestures during a Bengals game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Even college football teams break out the Brown Dance.

Brown remains a free agent after the blowout against the Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 and battled injuries in 2021.

Antonio Brown poses during the Sprayground Pop Up Fashion Show in Times Square on September 8, 2022 in New York City.

(Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In 15 games with Tampa Bay, he had 87 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns. He also scored in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.