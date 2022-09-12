New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Antonio Brown may be waiting for an NFL team to call him up, but he’s still making an impact on players and coaches across the league and college football, and it was evident in the first 12 days of September.

Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January after removing his gear in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in response to what he said was a brawl at the time. – Head coach Bruce Arians.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Since then, Brown has been seen behind the mic launching his hip-hop career and even walking the runway in fashion shows. He appeared at the Rolling Loud Festival in July and his dance move during his performance of “Put That S— On” immediately went viral. It went viral as it took over the league.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was also seen busting Brown’s dance move in the locker room after their overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even college football teams break out the Brown Dance.

Brown remains a free agent after the blowout against the Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 and battled injuries in 2021.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In 15 games with Tampa Bay, he had 87 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns. He also scored in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.