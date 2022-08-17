New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A series of tweets aimed at Antonio Brown have been deleted Former teammate Tom Brady And his coach, Alex Guerrero, was taking issue with the veteran quarterback’s lack of an extension from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Brown, an NFL free agent, tweeted a cryptic message about this since he walked off the field mid-game against the New York Jets last season. Brady’s absence from the team was forgivable .

Brady will sit out the Bucs’ second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20.

“If Tom Brady manipulates a game go home for 14 days and get his mind off it,” Brown’s post said. “Now you see the difference. Put that S—.”

Bucks head coach Todd Bowles explained last week that Brady had previously accepted Brady’s absence so that Brady could take time to “deal with some personal matters.”

It is unclear what “difference” Brown refers to. But, after being released by the Bucks after his Week 16 meltdown, Brown claimed former coach Bruce Arians. Made him play with an injured ankle And Brady encouraged him to do the same, telling him he’d throw the ball if he played.

Brown took a shot at Brady Trainer in an early tweet on Wednesday.

“Alex Guerra you think I won’t stop playing TB12 boy with me!” He wrote. “The guy is getting paid with money and also taking players’ money.”

In January, Brown released screenshots of the messages Between him and Guerrero, Brown alleged that Guerrero had not yet repaid the money he was given for his work.

Brown remains a free agent. But, in May, he took to Twitter to express his interest in retiring with the Pittsburgh Steelers.