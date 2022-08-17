closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

A series of tweets aimed at Antonio Brown have been deleted Former teammate Tom Brady And his coach, Alex Guerrero, was taking issue with the veteran quarterback’s lack of an extension from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Brown, an NFL free agent, tweeted a cryptic message about this since he walked off the field mid-game against the New York Jets last season. Brady’s absence from the team was forgivable.

Brady will sit out the Bucs’ second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20.

Antonio Brown (81) and Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Antonio Brown (81) and Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
(Mike Ehrman/Getty Images)

“If Tom Brady manipulates a game go home for 14 days and get his mind off it,” Brown’s post said. “Now you see the difference. Put that S—.”

Antonio Brown ‘Biggest Regret’ After Sharing Fools Social Media Spoof Quote

Bucks head coach Todd Bowles explained last week that Brady had previously accepted Brady’s absence so that Brady could take time to “deal with some personal matters.”

It is unclear what “difference” Brown refers to. But, after being released by the Bucks after his Week 16 meltdown, Brown claimed former coach Bruce Arians. Made him play with an injured ankle And Brady encouraged him to do the same, telling him he’d throw the ball if he played.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady (12) reacts with Antonio Brown (81) during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, NC.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (12) reacts with Antonio Brown (81) during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, NC.
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown took a shot at Brady Trainer in an early tweet on Wednesday.

“Alex Guerra you think I won’t stop playing TB12 boy with me!” He wrote. “The guy is getting paid with money and also taking players’ money.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he throws his gear into the stands and walks off the field during his team's offense against the New York Jets on January 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown traded his team to the New York Jets on Jan. 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ while attacking his team threw his equipment into the stands and wiped his face as he walked off the field.
(Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Click here to get the Fox News app

In January, Brown released screenshots of the messages Between him and Guerrero, Brown alleged that Guerrero had not yet repaid the money he was given for his work.

Brown remains a free agent. But, in May, he took to Twitter to express his interest in retiring with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Paulina Dedaz is a digital reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you have a tip, you can email Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com