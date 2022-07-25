closer
Antonio Brown, the free-agent NFL wide receiver who left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through a game last season, performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on Saturday night.

Brown focused on his rap career while continuing to recover from injuries he suffered during his final season with the Buccaneers and was able to go to Rolling Loud on the same day as headliners Future, Dababy, Gucci Mane, Action. Bronson et al are scheduled to perform.

However, his performance received mixed reviews.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins on October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

(Cliff Welch/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

CJ Gardner-Johnson, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, was among those who banned Brown’s performance on social media.

“Smh BRA lost, not this one,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Gardner-Johnson’s teammate Cameron Jordan had a different reaction.

The Jaguars have signed an All-USFL quarterback as training camp begins

Antonio Brown performs with Glowupjack during the Summer Smash Festival at Douglas Park in Chicago, Illinois on June 19, 2022.

(Barry Crowbar/WireImage)

“IDK minus the lil finger points-cat walk moves lol Antonio Brown seems to be thriving despite what the world wants to label him with… Not many artists perform in loud rolling aside from football players turned musicians,” Jordan tweeted.

Even Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman didn’t think Brown’s set was too bad.

Brown left the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets after removing his helmet and pads in one of the strangest moments in NFL history.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he throws his gear into the stands and walks off the field during his team's offense during the third quarter of an NFL game against the New York Jets, Jan. 2, 2022, at East. Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

At that time he claimed that he was injured and had to play. He has been pushed back several times, saying he has problems with his mental health.

