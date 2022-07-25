New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Antonio Brown, the free-agent NFL wide receiver who left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through a game last season, performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on Saturday night.

Brown focused on his rap career while continuing to recover from injuries he suffered during his final season with the Buccaneers and was able to go to Rolling Loud on the same day as headliners Future, Dababy, Gucci Mane, Action. Bronson et al are scheduled to perform.

However, his performance received mixed reviews.

CJ Gardner-Johnson, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, was among those who banned Brown’s performance on social media.

“Smh BRA lost, not this one,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Gardner-Johnson’s teammate Cameron Jordan had a different reaction.

“IDK minus the lil finger points-cat walk moves lol Antonio Brown seems to be thriving despite what the world wants to label him with… Not many artists perform in loud rolling aside from football players turned musicians,” Jordan tweeted.

Even Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman didn’t think Brown’s set was too bad.

Brown left the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets after removing his helmet and pads in one of the strangest moments in NFL history.

At that time he claimed that he was injured and had to play. He has been pushed back several times, saying he has problems with his mental health.