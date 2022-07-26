New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Antonio Brown seems confident in his path to his new career.

The wide receiver, now more notorious for running off the field against the New York Jets than his skills, performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Saturday and received mostly mixed reviews.

Saints’ CJ Gardner-Johnson tweeted that the performance “wasn’t it,” but his teammate Cameron Jordan and the Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman seemed to enjoy it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite the haters, Brown is chasing it.

I will not stop till I become one of the biggest artists in the world,’ he tweeted on Sunday.

Receiver still has a ways to go before he hits the same level as the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne and Bad Bunny, but he’s very dedicated to his craft.

Antonio Brown is rolling hard, NFL players are paying attention to his performance

Brown has shared the same stage with artists like Future, Dababy and Action Bronson, and has attempted a rap career since the season ended.

He also performed one of his songs at a strip club in New York in January.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Brown is currently a free agent who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his debacle at MetLife Stadium.