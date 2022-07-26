closer
Antonio Brown seems confident in his path to his new career.

The wide receiver, now more notorious for running off the field against the New York Jets than his skills, performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Saturday and received mostly mixed reviews.

Saints’ CJ Gardner-Johnson tweeted that the performance “wasn’t it,” but his teammate Cameron Jordan and the Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman seemed to enjoy it.

Antonio Brown attends a party at Vision Lounge on March 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Prince Williams/WireImage)

Despite the haters, Brown is chasing it.

I will not stop till I become one of the biggest artists in the world,’ he tweeted on Sunday.

Receiver still has a ways to go before he hits the same level as the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne and Bad Bunny, but he’s very dedicated to his craft.

Antonio Brown is rolling hard, NFL players are paying attention to his performance

Antonio Brown on stage during the single release party at Sins of Sapphire on January 9, 2022 in New York City.

(Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Brown has shared the same stage with artists like Future, Dababy and Action Bronson, and has attempted a rap career since the season ended.

He also performed one of his songs at a strip club in New York in January.

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Brown is currently a free agent who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his debacle at MetLife Stadium.