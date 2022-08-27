type here...
Politics Anti-Trump: Could Evan McMullin's Underdog Bid in Utah Decide...
Politics

Anti-Trump: Could Evan McMullin’s Underdog Bid in Utah Decide Senate Control?

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -

  • Evan McMullin, Republican turned independent, Sen. Mike is at a considerable distance from Lee.
  • Utah Democrats bypassed putting up their own nominee to support McMullin
  • Experts say Utah’s anti-Trump streak makes it a uniquely red state in 2022

If you had asked most political prognosticators at the beginning of the year to list the most important Senate races of 2022, few would have placed Utah in their top 10.

Enter Evan McMullin, a Republican turned independent who ran for president in 2016 and who is pitching Utah’s Senate race as a referendum to save democracy in an era defined by threats to the electoral process.

Previous articleMadame CJ Walker, the first self-made woman millionaire in the US, got her own Barbie.
Next articlePolice seized a vintage Bentley worth $115 million

Latest news

- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Police seized a vintage Bentley worth $115 million

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 26 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Anti-Trump: Could Evan McMullin’s Underdog Bid in Utah Decide Senate Control?

Evan McMullin, Republican turned independent, Sen. Mike is at a considerable distance from Lee.Utah Democrats bypassed putting up...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News