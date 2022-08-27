Anti-Trump: Could Evan McMullin’s Underdog Bid in Utah Decide Senate Control?

Evan McMullin, Republican turned independent, Sen. Mike is at a considerable distance from Lee.

Utah Democrats bypassed putting up their own nominee to support McMullin

Experts say Utah’s anti-Trump streak makes it a uniquely red state in 2022

If you had asked most political prognosticators at the beginning of the year to list the most important Senate races of 2022, few would have placed Utah in their top 10.

Enter Evan McMullin, a Republican turned independent who ran for president in 2016 and who is pitching Utah’s Senate race as a referendum to save democracy in an era defined by threats to the electoral process.