New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rudy Salas, D-Calif., a California assemblyman running for Congress, has voted for dozens of tax increases despite vowing not to support them without voter approval.

Salas — who has represented the Bakersfield, Calif., Assembly district since 2012 — has voted for at least 38 bills confirming or introducing new taxes and fees totaling $7.1 billion. However, Salas said in 2017 that he would not support new tax increases unless voters approved them after voting against gas tax and vehicle registration fee hikes, the Sacramento Bee reported at the time.

“I can deal with somebody who’s upset,” Salas said in defense of his pledge. “I’m more concerned about what families in my district are going through now.”

However, in the five years since his comments, Salas has voted for a series of bills that include taxing telephone users, introducing environmental taxes and fees, adding new registration fees for state attorneys, taxing electronic cigarettes and increasing hunting fees. , according to a review of Assembly voting records and California Tax Foundation legislative reports.

Presentation of documents, donor awarded with DEM lucrative contract in toss-up race

During the 2017-2018 legislative session, Salas voted in favor of 12 pieces of legislation that increased state revenue by a total of $132.7 million. In the 2019-2020 session, he supported 15 bills that raised a total of $6.5 billion in revenue through taxes and fees.

Salas voted in favor of 11 bills in the current session that would raise taxes by another $517.8 million. A new $542.6 million tax on telephone users was voted in June 2021 to fund the state’s suicide hotline. However, the assembly member’s representative did not vote in favor of the bill during the final vote last month, instead opting to abstain.

Why Trump Handed in Re-Election Race for CA House Republican Who Voted for Impeachment

The spokesman, Michael Dyer, said Republican members of the Assembly supported half of the 38 bills and other legislation that introduced fees, not taxes. He did not mention Salas’ 2017 pledge.

“There are several fee increases on lawyers and toxic disposers,” Dyar said in an email to Fox News Digital. “Others have kept existing fees unchanged. And some have smaller fees for different state licenses.”

The taxes and fees that Salas supported, however, affected a wide variety of sectors and, perhaps, Most users in the state.

For example, legislation he supported extended a fee on mobile home owners for safety inspections that cost taxpayers more than $1 million, and introduced fees for state vehicle emissions testing up to $4 million for a new athlete protection commission for colleges in the NCAA. The program cost $1.4 million, with $1.7 million for users of ride-share companies, $3.6 million for livestock owners and $3.6 million for dentists.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A bill he supported in 2019 would expand the state sales and use tax and is estimated to cost taxpayers $309 million a year. Salas also voted for a bill that would eliminate tax breaks for struggling businesses in 2020 and cost employers $9.2 billion.

Home builders, veterinarians, meat processors and online charity fundraisers were also hit by new fees under bills Salas voted in favor of.

Salas will run against incumbent Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., in November’s midterm elections. The Cook Political Report rated the race a “toss up”.