Playing in his first match as a Red Devil, Manchester United’s Anthony helped his new side to victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

Anthony, a deadline day addition to Manchester United in an €85 million deal, got the Red Devils on the board early, burying a perfectly-timed pass from Marcus Rashford, who had defenders covering him.

Left-footed, Antony put Manchester United up in the 35th minute and they used that momentum the rest of the way.

Rashford scored twice himself, the first in the 66th minute after Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka had put one home five minutes earlier. It was a beauty of a through ball from Bruno Fernandes, Rashford with his patented pace to put away a 2-1 lead.

Rashford’s second goal came in the 75th minute when Christian Eriksen broke away as Rashford lay in wait for a pass. Eriksen took that option and Rashford killed the Gunners’ spirit with a 3-1 lead.

It was an upset at Old Trafford with Arsenal leading the Premier League, winning their first five matches of the season. The Red Devils have won their last three matches, however, and Antony’s addition has clearly given their club a boost.

This is Antony’s much-anticipated debut.

Ajax star in the Netherlands, Antony, is on strike with his former manager Erik ten Hoag as deadline day approaches to land him at Old Trafford. The deal was eventually done, after which he apologized to Ajax fans to focus on his move to Great Britain.

For Manchester United fans, it’s the jolt the team wants to see with new additions that include Anthony’s Brazilian teammate Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo.