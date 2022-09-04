Anthony’s debut goal helps United resurrect victory over Gunners

Glamour, speed, skill, spectacle: Manchester United and Arsenal put on a breathtaking watch, lit up by Anthony’s debut goal, the Gunners’ brilliance and Marcus Rashford’s brace to end a 100 per cent Premier League away record.

Ultimately, however, Mikel Arteta’s team went astray by the time Rashford scored his second goal – taking a great pass from Christian Eriksen on the breakaway – to kill them in a competition that sees the heavyweights race towards each other. with zero respite. At the final whistle, Arsenal remained in the lead with 15 points, while United moved up to fifth from 12, horrific defeats in the first two matches faded into the background, and their future after this fourth successive victory looked ever brighter.

The opening exchanges gave clues to the show ahead: touches from Antony, some tricks from Diogo Dalot on the left, and an Arsenal return kick in which Gabriel Jesus earned a foul on Lisandro Martinez. Martin Odegaard took the free kick and Bruno Fernandes headed it right. When Scott McTominay stole the ball from Jesus, the latter was left lying on the floor. Paul Tierney stopped the fight for fear of a possible head injury, and when the referee restarted play, United were heavily threatened. Anthony was stumped, but a nimble kick allowed him to poke Dalot, whose cross hit Eriksen’s boot, but he missed.

In the next dizzying phase, Arsenal were looting away from the field, and after a free kick the ball went to William Saliba, who rushed past. When they attack again, it will trigger the last VAR incident of the day. Eriksen was stripped of Odegaard’s possession in midfield and Bukayo Saka made a pass to Gabriel Martinelli. His finish, when David De Gea ran out, was steep, but when Tierney was ordered to watch the field, there was only one outcome. Thus, it was decided that Ødegaard had fouled Eriksen – it seemed insignificant – and the blow was counted.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate victory with scorer Marcus Rashford. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

It was disappointing for the away side, but the move was just as powerful a warning as Saka’s drive past Tyrell Malasia moments later while the left-back was chained up. Arteta’s accusations were as active as United didn’t give up, as evidenced by Anthony’s dash and Jadon Sancho’s quick feet on the receiving end from Martinez. Martinelli became an outstanding performer. He was a constant threat from the left, often in tandem with Ødegaard. When the latter sent the ball to the Brazilian’s head, only De Gea’s panther jump kept United on the same level.

What happened next was a dream for Antony. The new man offered several mannequins on the right, which drew ridicule. But when United attacked again, Fernandes passed Sancho, and he found Rashford. Number 10 passed to Anthony, and on his favorite left flank, he beat Aaron Ramsdale, igniting pandemonium in the stadium. After a copious beating of the club’s badge, his celebration ended with a comical pantomime of cat-claw-like hands in front of the camera.

The second half of this bright confrontation began without a break in the game in attack. Again, this came mainly from Arsenal, whose control of pace and territory exuded class. They needed an equalizer. At most moments it seemed possible, as did a second lead for United – the latter tactic was their dominant ploy.

Ødegaard missed a simple moment with a shot from close range, then Saki’s turn allowed a shot on goal, but that too was off target. Arteta, whose XI was in full force minus Thomas Partey, was a one-man semaphore act. Ten Hag provided an indicator of his own thinking when he replaced Antoni Cristiano Ronaldo in the 57th minute: the diametrical opposite of the “defend what we have” strategy.

Tasked with doing just that as United’s senior defender, Rafael Varane failed when Arsenal deservedly equalised. The number 19 went straight to Ödegaard, whose serve to Jesus derailed Dalot, leaving Saku to shoot from 12 yards. This was followed by almost the first attacking strike of United in the second half. Eriksen crossed a pass that went past Arsenal’s back four to Rashford, but stumbled.

But Rashford was right when Eriksen passed the ball to Fernandez, who released the striker and shot the ball wide of Ramsdale. Rashford’s grin beamed with joy. Ten Hag sent Sancho off immediately for Fred to stabilize the ship before Rashford made it 3–1.

For the first time in a long time, United seemed to be coasting into a serious match against a serious opponent, which they did in the remaining minutes until Tierney went on full-time to signal the jubilation of the home supporters.