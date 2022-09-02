Anthony’s arrival signals a daring coup at Manchester United

TueI guess we should talk about money first. It is the 13th most expensive transfer of all time and ranks between Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. This would put Manchester United’s costs in this window at around £200m plus potential surcharges, and together with the signings of Tyrell Malasia and Lisandro Martinez means United are responsible for around 48% of the Eredivisie’s entire summer transfer income.

“God decides my future,” Anthony said in an interview last week when he was still an Ajax player. But as you know, an £86m offer from one of the richest clubs in the world doesn’t hurt either.

Simple intuition tells us to be careful. All the red flags are present and true given what we know about United, especially United in the transfer market, and especially United in the transfer market in the last week of the window after a poor start to the season. Feelings of urgency and panic. Heavily inflated fees for a 22-year-old forward who has never scored more than nine goals in a season. The fact that he was identified not through an exhaustive empirical analysis and scouting process, but because the new manager knows him from Ajax.

Anthony’s transfer mechanism symbolizes many of United’s shortcomings. However, the player himself: well, it makes a strange sense. Anthony could very well go straight to the United side for Sunday’s game against Arsenal, and the irony is that he is moving to a very different club than the one that revived their attempts to sign him two weeks ago. Three consecutive victories have put Erik ten Hag’s project in a subtle new light, and their 1-0 win over Leicester on Thursday night was perhaps the most telling sign that something hugely interesting is brewing.

The big problem was how United moved in possession. Christian Eriksen sank so deep that at times he played as a third central defender. Full-backs Malasia and Diogo Dalot moved higher, but not on the flanks. Instead, they took on more central positions, almost akin to where No. 8 would operate. This is a ruse that Pep Guardiola has often tried to use, and it serves a double purpose. First, if you lose possession of the ball, you will be more likely to prevent a possible counterattack. Second, it gives your wingers more room to move and attack. This is where Antony comes into play.

Manchester United’s preferred squad for the 2021–22 (left) and 2022–23 (right) seasons, based on the start of the league. Players on both sides are in bold.

Anthony, the left footer, is expected to take up space on the right, a longstanding problem position for United. He dribbles at speed, crosses or shoots, presses hard and “sand”: An Italian term that Ten Hag likes to use to refer to players with grit, courage, the will to fight and win at all costs. Jadon Sancho will meanwhile move to the left. Marcus Rashford can also operate there or challenge Anthony Martial in the centre-forward position. Bruno Fernandes could take a place behind the top three, although in the long run Ten Hag may have plans to rehabilitate Donny van de Beek’s career. Wait. Have we missed anyone?

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself on the bench after losing to Brentford and Ten Hag intends to build a team without him. Photo: James Williamson/AMA/Getty Images

Oh yeah. Having tried to leave the club, but unsuccessfully, Ronaldo found himself on the bench after the game with Brentford. (It’s also worth remembering that he lost his baby five months ago and has every reason to be distracted.) Still, Antony’s arrival is perhaps the clearest signal that Ten Hag is going to build a team without him: fast, mobile. , unpredictable and with many threats from different sides.

That in itself is quite revolutionary: the club’s refusal to sign the star a year ago after a season in which he scored 18 league goals. And this is the measure of a remarkable upheaval that took place in just one summer.

It was United’s first starting XI since last season, based on most league starts. de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandez, Sancho; Ronaldo. Only four remain on the sidelines. Replaced all protection. Scott McTominay will soon give way to Casemiro. David de Gea will almost certainly be replaced as soon as a suitable replacement appears. Only Sancho and Fernandes remain. “I wanted to replace the whole team,” Ten Hag grumbled after a 4-0 loss at Brentford. Well, he’s almost there.

It was a process that even Alex Ferguson took years, not months to complete, looking not only for winning talents, but also for winning characters, players who would fight for each other, players who could play to a plan. What Ten Hag is trying to do – and that sounds like an exaggeration – is one of the most audacious acts of serious surgery ever seen in one of the best clubs in Europe in such a short amount of time.

There is no guarantee that this will work. The time for judgment is still far away. All three of United’s recent victories have been against teams that are happy with their performance.

It remains to be seen how they will cope with teams that sit deep against them, with routine play in the Europa League, how long the players will be content to stay on the sidelines without making a fuss, how long they can continue to throw good money. after bad. This is an ambitious plan. This is the wrong plan. It may even be a doomed plan. But at least that’s the plan.