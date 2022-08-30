Anthony Ornato, Secret Service and Trump official named in explosive Jan. 6 testimony, retired

Anthony Ornato, who served in the Secret Service and Trump’s White House, retired on Monday.

A witness at the Jan. 6 inquest said Ornato described a confrontation between Trump and his security detail.

Ornato retired with the Secret Service after 25 years under five presidential administrations.

WASHINGTON — A former White House aide to Donald Trump who was a central figure in explosive testimony about the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, retired from the Secret Service on Monday.

Anthony Ornato, who served as Trump’s deputy chief of staff while also a top Secret Service official, retired after 25 years with the agency, agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“I had long planned to retire and have been planning this transition for over a year,” Ornato, former assistant director of the Office of Trainingsaid In a statement to Politico.

Ornato’s retirement comes as a House committee awaits additional testimony from him on the incident involving Trump before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump aide, testified that Ornato told her after Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech that the president tried to grab the steering wheel in his vehicle and lunged at his Secret Service security chief, Robert Engel. An order to join the crowd at the Capitol instead of returning to the White House.

Hutchinson said Ornato described the incident while Angle was in the room with him and Angle did not correct the story.

“Mr. Engle grabbed his hand, said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel,'” Hutchinson testified. “‘We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge at Bobby Angle, and when Mr. Ornato told me the story, he pointed to his collarbone.

Ornato and Engel, who cooperated with the committee before the June hearing, reportedly wanted to testify again to eliminate potential conflicts with Hutchinson’s testimony.

Guglielmi said the Secret Service has cooperated with the investigation and made the officers available for testimony. It will be up to Ornato to decide whether or not to testify.

“Certainly when he was a service employee, he had every intention of testifying,” Guglielmi said. “Now that he’s a private citizen working for another organization, you’ll have to check with him to see if he’s still around.”

A spokesman for the committee declined to comment on Ornato’s retirement.

Ornato joined the Secret Service in 1997 and served under five presidential administrations. Before joining the White House in 2019, Ornato served as Deputy Assistant Director of the Secret Service’s Office of Investigation. He previously served as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and served in the President’s Protective Department during the Donald Trump administrations.