Anthony Fauci is retiring in December after five decades of service

The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became a household name – and the subject of partisan attacks – during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced on Monday that he would join the federal government in December after serving more than five decades. will leave

Fauci, who serves as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and head of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a pioneer in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.

“I will be leaving these positions in December this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement.

Fauci became the face of the government’s response to COVID-19, as it appeared on television news stories in early 2020 and in daily press conferences with White House officials, including then-President Donald Trump. But as the pandemic deepened, Fauci fell out of favor with Trump and his officials, when his urges for continued public caution collided with the former president’s desire to return to normalcy and promote unproven treatments for the virus.

Fauci found himself marginalized by the Trump administration, increasingly excluded from major decisions about the federal response, but he continued to speak publicly in media interviews, social distancing in public settings before the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and Advocating face coverings.

He was also the subject of political attacks and death threats and was given a security detail to protect him.

When Biden won the White House, he asked Fauci to remain in his administration in a high capacity. The president praised Fauci in a statement, saying, “Whether you’ve met him in person or not, his work has touched the lives of all Americans. I thank him wholeheartedly for his public service. United States America is stronger, more resilient and healthier because of him.”
Fauci said he planned to continue working even after retiring from federal service. “I want to use what I have learned as NIAID director to advance science and public health and inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they prepare to confront infectious disease threats in the future. Let’s help prepare the world,” he said.



