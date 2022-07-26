New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actor Paul Rudd The 12-year-old continues to be a real-life hero because his classmates won’t sign his yearbook.

“He was a really good kid. I still talk to him,” Rudd, 53, said “extra” In an interview at Comic-Con 2022 after discussing the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania”

The “Ant-Man” star first chatted with seventh-grader Brady Ridder from Westminster, Colorado, after his mother Cassandra shared the news in a Facebook post in May.

Cassandra is upset when her son Brody comes home from school Classmates didn’t sign his yearbook.

“My poor son. It just doesn’t look like it’s getting better. Brody has 2 teachers and 2 total students write in his yearbook despite asking all kinds of kids to sign it,” she shared online, adding a picture of her son’s yearbook. Pages.

After Rude heard Brady’s story, he decided to send him a letter and autograph “Ant-Man” helmet – It’s his The mother shared the pictures on Facebook.

In an “Extra” interview, Rudd discussed his friendly encounter with Brady and called him a “sweet kid.”

“My sister told me this story and I said, ‘Is there any way to stay in touch with the family?’ he asked.

The Marvel actor noted that “months before that story came out. All of a sudden people started calling and emailing him.”

Rudd revealed to the outlet that he is still in a relationship with a seventh-grade boy.

Cassandra shared the pair’s exchange via Facebook in June.

In a social media post, Brady sent a message to Rudd saying, “Your favorite superhero,” and the actor responded, “You’re mine.”

Since then, Brady’s story has gone viral online and drawn the attention of high school students to the Broadway cast of “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Old students from Westminster, ColoradoHe vowed to fill his yearbook autograph pages with signatures and invited Brady to New York City to see a performance.