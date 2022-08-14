Answers to your spelling questions

Sam Ezersky has been the Digital Editor for Spelling Bee since it launched in 2018. In today’s newsletter, he answers questions, including from readers.
Could you describe the process of creating a bee? — Mary Stella, Florida Keys, Florida.
I always start with a pangram (the word that contains all the letters in the puzzle) because that’s the pivot.
There are a lot of esoteric words that I wouldn’t want to base the puzzle on – like “ultravacua”, “tenderloin”, “horage” – that’s why Spelling Bee needs human contact. I want to suggest fun pangrams, a little variety during the week, some puzzles that are easier than others. I like to put off the hardest or longest puzzles for the weekend, but that doesn’t mean every Saturday or Sunday is going to be insanely hard. I like to keep you all on your toes.
How do you rate the difficulty of the puzzle?
One measure is the length of the response list. If a puzzle contains many frequently used letters – E, L, T – it can give at least 100 words, regardless of the central letter. I never offer puzzles with so many words. My golden zone is between 30 and 45 words.
Another central letter. If there is a J in the center of the puzzle, it won’t be easy. One of my favorites had a Z in the center. It was devilish but fun:
There were two pangrams – “razor” and “organization” – and a bunch of great words like “breakdown” and “zigzag.” Who doesn’t love zigzag?
I left out the puzzles because the other words in the answer list were really hard. A good example is “energetic”. This is a complex pangram, and the list of answers included incubi, nubbins, bells, leucines, and nucleics. It would be a painstaking journey to Genius.
Have you ever changed puzzles depending on current events? — Meg Goble, Brooklyn, New York.
I refrained from “infection” for a long time. It’s part of a pangram set that includes “confetti”, “confectionery” and “ratio”, so it’s good from a verbal brain standpoint. But I know that many people like this game as a distraction from the outside world and the news cycle. We finally used it two years after the start of the pandemic, on April 27 this year, with an F in the center.
Sometimes I say the right word, but the bee rejects it. What considers the word unacceptable? – Morgan, Durham, North Carolina
I use two dictionaries: Apple’s built-in dictionary based on New Oxford American and Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary. I like to use Google’s News tab, so if there’s a technical word, I’ll see if it’s used in articles without much explanation.
Ultimately, the solutions may seem arbitrary because each solver has a different experience and vocabulary. If there were all possible words in the list of answers, it would be more difficult to reach the Genius level and above. I can understand the frustration, but my mission is not to be a dictionary. I want to do my best to reflect the broad audience of the Bee and the language we speak.
My dear, why don’t you ever add an S to the word “pelling bee”? Oh, how many kind words are left on the road! – Flip Johnson, Brooklyn, Massachusetts.
I like the letter S – it’s my favorite after Z. But if all the other words are plural, the solution can be tedious. However, I avoided “-ed” and “-ing” for a very long time and now there are some puzzles where most words end in “-ing”. I feel a little different about S, but never say never.
How the hell can I get better at this game? — Zahava P., Austin, Texas
This is a game of patterns, not memory. If you type the letters in a different order, you can connect bridges you haven’t seen before. Use the shuffle button or even Scrabble tiles.
However, memory can be useful. Remember words rich in vowels such as “onion”, “on”, “idea” and “algae”. They will appear in many bees but are difficult to see.
My last advice is to go back to it. Give your brain a break and you’ll see things you didn’t notice before.
The Bee has a large devoted audience. How important is communication with them to you? – Pat Daly, Chicago, Illinois.
What’s the point without the public playing these puzzles?
I love how organically this community has grown. It all started with several people posting their screenshots of the Bee. Then I tweeted the hashtag #HiveMind. Now we have a forum with more comments than I could ever imagine. It’s amazing to see how many people care about this game and look for joy in it in their days. Getting feedback from the community encourages me to do my best.
So many people start their morning with a bee. How do you start your morning?
wordle. It’s the first thing I do when I open my eyes.
Sam also helps edit Crossword and other games, and from the age of 17 he wrote puzzles for The Times. Prior to The Times, he studied mechanical engineering and economics at the University of Virginia. You can follow him on Twitter @thegridkid.
