Answers to your spelling questions

I use two dictionaries: Apple’s built-in dictionary based on New Oxford American and Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary. I like to use Google’s News tab, so if there’s a technical word, I’ll see if it’s used in articles without much explanation.

Ultimately, the solutions may seem arbitrary because each solver has a different experience and vocabulary. If there were all possible words in the list of answers, it would be more difficult to reach the Genius level and above. I can understand the frustration, but my mission is not to be a dictionary. I want to do my best to reflect the broad audience of the Bee and the language we speak.

My dear, why don’t you ever add an S to the word “pelling bee”? Oh, how many kind words are left on the road! – Flip Johnson, Brooklyn, Massachusetts.

I like the letter S – it’s my favorite after Z. But if all the other words are plural, the solution can be tedious. However, I avoided “-ed” and “-ing” for a very long time and now there are some puzzles where most words end in “-ing”. I feel a little different about S, but never say never.

How the hell can I get better at this game? — Zahava P., Austin, Texas

This is a game of patterns, not memory. If you type the letters in a different order, you can connect bridges you haven’t seen before. Use the shuffle button or even Scrabble tiles.