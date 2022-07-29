Another star set to depart: Washington Nationals fans mourn Juan Soto’s departure

WASHINGTON — The two men were tied 1-1 in the eighth on July 4 against the Miami Marlins.

Juan Soto didn’t play that day — he was out with tightness in his left calf — but after rookie shortstop Luis Garcia’s game-tying RBI single and another single from catcher Kibert Ruiz, the Washington Nationals couldn’t sacrifice it. Gaining momentum.

“Esa Muchacha,” Soto’s walk-up song rang out throughout the stadium, and after a second of confusion, Nationals fans were excited to find out who was going to pinch hit.

The crowd went wild as fans danced to the popular Latin song. This might be the loudest Nationals Park in baseball, going 34-66 on the season.

Walked Soto, Garcia and Ruiz represent the future of Washington. Three good players under the age of 25 will be tasked with leading the franchise back when the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. And Soto is primed to lead the way.

So, naturally, potential trade talks surrounding Soto, a two-time All-Star and 2020 NL batting champion, were not well-received after reports emerged in mid-July that he turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer. The 23-year-old will remain under team control until 2024. The Lerner family, which has owned the team since 2006, is also looking to sell the franchise.

“My initial reaction was, ‘How could Soto turn down $440 million dollars?’ fan Kevin Wood told USA TODAY Sports via text message. “A few hours after it was released, it came out that the offer was heavily backloaded, and I can see why Soto turned it down.”

Wood, 22, has been a fan of the team since he was 8 years old. He currently maintains a Twitter account “OnePursuitTakes” — with more than 6,000 followers — covers Nationals news and highlights as well as their minor league affiliates.

Wood, like other fans, blamed the Nationals’ owners, the Lerner family, for the failure of contract negotiations with Soto, who won the home run derby in this year’s All-Star Game.

“Lerner was always the first … They finally gave money to a homegrown talent, and that’s a pitcher (Stephen Strasburg, seven years, with a $245 million deal in 2019). I don’t think they’ve done that. I don’t think position players are worth as much as pitching.”

“The fans are always the losers in these deals.” said longtime Nationals fan Jerry Fotheringale. “The owners, the players and their agents, they don’t really care much about the fans. It’s always about money, and that’s also decided (how).”

Fotheringle, 80, and his wife, Beth, 72, live in Washington and have been fans of the team since returning to DC in 2005, but Jerry’s connection to Washington baseball goes back decades.

“I was here when the Senators went away. … I remember when they played at RFK Stadium,” Fotheringle said. “They weren’t very good. And their first year the Nationals weren’t very good. But it didn’t really matter at the time, it was fun watching the games and getting to know the players.”

Many fans shared the same sentiment. It’s nice to have baseball in DC and a team to call your own.

Yet 17 years and one World Series championship later, they seem to be right back where they started.

But some fans have come to terms with the situation.

“I’m more pragmatic about it,” Shawn Stover, 53, told USA TODAY Sports.

“Knowing that his agent is Scott Boras … it’s a historic deal for $440 million over 15 years, and he turned it down. I think we need to get his value now if we can.”

Stover has been a fan of the team since moving to Washington and has been a season ticket holder for four years. He now lives in North Carolina but still supports the team.

Soto’s potential departure leaves fans in a familiar situation. The entire 2018 season was overshadowed by Bryce Harper’s expiring contract. The focus of the season will be whether he is traded or extended. The Lerner family chose not to, and let the MVP outfielder walk in the offseason, and he signed with the divisional-rival Philadelphia Phillies.

After the 2019 World Series, third baseman Anthony Rendon and pitcher Stephen Strasburg are free agents. The Nationals re-signed Strasburg and Rendon signed with the Los Angeles Angels. And in an effort to begin the rebuilding process in 2021, the Nationals traded pitcher Max Scherzer, who was in the final year of his contract, and shortstop Trey Turner, who was under team control this season, to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Like many fans, Stover is frustrated with the Nationals’ inability to retain talent, but doesn’t blame the team.

“The fans have been supportive and loyal and they’ve shown the ability to win if the pieces are in place,” Stover said. “So I wonder what it is about this environment that makes these superstars leave, and there seems to be a common denominator between all of them — I think it’s bad for baseball — Scott Boras.”

Other fans place the blame squarely on the Lerner family, whose frugal approach to contract negotiations has led some to distrust it.

“To be honest, I think Lerner destroyed the fans’ confidence when Harper left.” Wood said. “Now the news is out about Soto and it feels like we’re going through it again.”

“For me, it’s the (Tree) Turner deal,” Fotheringale said. “I’ve seen what they’re doing. They’re becoming an old team … but with Turner, I’m sorry they did that … I’ve lost faith in the ownership because they’re cleaning house to clear their bottom line.”

“They don’t care anymore! Do they care?” His wife Beth said in this context.

Regardless of the final outcome of Soto’s future at DC, it looks like the damage has already been done — at least among some fans. With the stars gone — or about to leave — and the Nationals potentially being sold, this could be a whole new future for DC baseball.