Michelle Yerxa, a farmer at River Vista Farms in Colusa, California, spoke to “Fox & Friends” Friday morning about the current challenges of producing enough tomatoes to meet consumer demand.

“It’s been a tough year,” he said.

Record inflation and droughts are sending prices higher — and possibly leading to nationwide shortages of tomatoes and tomato products.

“The number one thing we say is that water is the ‘it’ thing when growing tomatoes — and if you don’t have enough, you won’t get the crop you need,” he added. Referring to the drought on the west coast.

“There’s not enough water this year, that’s for sure.”

Combine the scarcity of water with the high cost of fertilizers – and yes, it’s a big concern.

“We’re faced with the inability to find or source or access water to grow those crops or fill that acreage.”

“California grows 96% of all tomatoes consumed in the US, and about a quarter of all tomatoes consumed in the world,” Yerxa said.

He noted, “And there are only 232 family farms growing tomatoes for the entire population.”

He said that if the price of fertilizers is doubled, the prices of all chemicals will also increase [needed for production] Above 30%, you increase our labor costs, you double overtime costs – every one of them – and then you take away water availability, which makes it very difficult to continue on those family farms. Move forward every year.”

“Through different regulations and different laws, we are facing inability to find water or source or non-availability of water to grow those crops or fill those areas,” he said.

Crop yields are expected to fall short of today’s demand, co-host Steve Doocy noted.

Since January of this year, Michelle Yerxa noted, “every single expense we’ve seen across the board has started to skyrocket.”

He suggests that the best way to understand the problem is to present the numbers clearly.

“Typical consumption of tomatoes in the U.S. is about 13 million tons,” he says — but he says farmers are going to produce about 10 million tons this year.

