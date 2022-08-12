New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Another rare lobster has escaped being someone’s dinner.

Employees at Red Lobster Restaurant in Meridian, Mississippi, recently found an orange lobster in his shellfish — and contacted Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to save the creature.

The Lobster Biscuits were named in honor of the restaurant chain’s iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits – specifically the cheddar that was recently renamed. Another orange lobster Released from Florida Red Lobster last month.

Although oranges are believed to be lobsters Just one in 30 million Ripley’s Aquariums said it will begin a study of orange lobsters to learn more about the color anomaly, according to a Ripley’s press release.

“Orange lobsters are unusual but perhaps not as rare as we first thought,” Jared Durrett, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies director, said in a statement.

Durrett added, “Lobsters get their color from pigments they ingest in their diet. If these orange lobsters are harvested from the same region, perhaps their local diet contains a pigment that, when combined with the lobster’s genetics, creates the orange color we see.”

Durrett explained that Ripley’s aquarium Partnered with Red Lobster To learn more about what their lobsters eat that turns them orange.

“As one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, we see a lot of lobster. And, on the rare occasion we get a lobster bisque, we have to ask why?” Nicole Bott, Red Lobster’s senior director of communications, said in a statement.

“We’re hearing from our fishermen where both Cheddar and Biscuit were caught that they’re seeing a lot of orange lobster this year,” Bott added.

“It looks like the color is coming from a different food source.”

In a press release, Ripley’s said Biscuit is adjusting to her new home at Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg and will go on display later this year.