TThe doors of Club Alfândega remain open even if one of its former owners has moved on to a bigger stage. The nightclub, located in the center of Caminha on Portugal’s border with northern Spain, was founded in 1989 as a result of a trip to Ibiza last summer.
“We have created an innovative space and a new way to explore the night by inviting public figures, TV people and models at the door, in the bars and bringing the disco to life,” one of its founders, Morais Vieira, said in an interview. interview with a local newspaper in 2014.
It was on one of these nights at Club Alfândega, which means “customs” in English, that one Jorge Mendez famously met Nuno Espirita Santo, the future Wolverhampton and Tottenham manager who would become his first major client. Mendes was then a 30-year-old entrepreneur who also owned a video store, but he took the opportunity to meet a young goalkeeper at a nightclub he partially owned and soon became the most powerful agent in the world.
Nuno, disillusioned with his attempts to leave Vitoria Guimarães, recalled in a 2016 Guardian interview how the plan devised with Mendez, which included pretending to be drunk in front of Vitoria’s president António Pimenta Machado, ended up moving to Deportivo La. Coruña. The rest, as they say, is history.
Created by Mendez a few weeks after Nuno’s 1997 move, Gestifute agency now has Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho among its clients and is estimated to have won contracts worth well over £1bn and earned at least £100m in commission every year since 2015. With a transfer window in which Premier League clubs are spending record sums, this summer has been particularly lucrative for Mendes despite failing to secure Ronaldo’s desired departure from Manchester United.
In June, he received a hefty commission for overseeing the club’s record £85m transfer of Darwin Nunes from Benfica to Liverpool – two months after the Uruguayan dropped his original agent, Edgardo Lasalvia. Mendes was also involved in João Paligny’s £20m move to Fulham from Sporting Lisbon a few weeks later, despite a delay following a dispute over agency fees with Paligny’s Spanish spokesman Hernán Reguera.
According to reports in Portugal, Mendes also received a 10 per cent stake in Fabio Vieira’s £35m deal from Porto to Arsenal and a share of Vitigny’s £40m move from Porto to Paris Saint-Germain. “. 13.5 million euros. The rest of his fee reports saidthanks to an agreement with Porto that in each case, if a player is sold for more than 30 million euros, half of the difference will be paid to Mendes.
“In Portugal, he is really the gatekeeper – any transfer involving the big three is mediated by Jorge Mendez,” says Pippo Russo, a football business sociologist at the University of Florence. “No one moves without him, especially in the Premier League. It was arguably the most important summer of his agent career, with many transfers. Now he’s really everywhere.”
The loan of Ruben Vinagre to Everton at the end of July from Sporting was a prime example of how the Mendes network works. The 23-year-old Portuguese defender, officially represented by Mendez’s associate Jorge Pires, played twice in Sporting’s youth team before joining AS Monaco in the summer of 2014. Monaco’s owner since 2011, Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, is known to be a close ally of Mendez.
Vinagre stayed at Monaco for two seasons before being sold to Wolverhampton Wolverhampton, where Mendez plays an advisory role and is close to the club’s Chinese owner Fosun. Vinagre’s next stop was Olympiacos, which, like Nottingham Forest, is owned by Evangelos Marinakis. The media mogul and shipping mogul has a strong relationship with Mendez, who last week was involved in the loan of Atlético Madrid’s Renan Lodi to Forest.
Vinagre spent only four months in Greece before moving to Portuguese side Famalicao in January 2021 after playing four matches, due in part to injuries. Famalican is owned by Israeli Idan Ofer, who has close ties to Mendez and is Atlético’s largest shareholder.
Vinagre was on the move again last summer when he returned to Sporting on loan in a deal that included the stipulation that the Portuguese side pay €10m for 50% of his economic rights if they reached the Champions League round of 16. After playing only 18 matches, on 1 July he made a permanent return to the club where it all began as a teenager. Less than four weeks later, Everton, which appointed former Wolves human resources chief Kevin Thelwell as sporting director in February, took Vinagre on a season-long loan with an option to buy. He has yet to start Premier League play for the struggling side of Frank Lampard.
“Everton have a good relationship with Mendez and he is becoming more and more powerful in the Premier League,” says Russo. “There was a time when Mendes seemed to be losing his status in some of the biggest clubs. But now he has rebuilt his relationships with many of them and is now expanding his ties with others such as PSG. Step by step, he is rebuilding his network of power, which was influenced by Football Leaks and other investigations.”