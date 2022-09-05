Another profitable window for Portugal’s gatekeeper

TThe doors of Club Alfândega remain open even if one of its former owners has moved on to a bigger stage. The nightclub, located in the center of Caminha on Portugal’s border with northern Spain, was founded in 1989 as a result of a trip to Ibiza last summer.

“We have created an innovative space and a new way to explore the night by inviting public figures, TV people and models at the door, in the bars and bringing the disco to life,” one of its founders, Morais Vieira, said in an interview. interview with a local newspaper in 2014.

It was on one of these nights at Club Alfândega, which means “customs” in English, that one Jorge Mendez famously met Nuno Espirita Santo, the future Wolverhampton and Tottenham manager who would become his first major client. Mendes was then a 30-year-old entrepreneur who also owned a video store, but he took the opportunity to meet a young goalkeeper at a nightclub he partially owned and soon became the most powerful agent in the world.

Nuno, disillusioned with his attempts to leave Vitoria Guimarães, recalled in a 2016 Guardian interview how the plan devised with Mendez, which included pretending to be drunk in front of Vitoria’s president António Pimenta Machado, ended up moving to Deportivo La. Coruña. The rest, as they say, is history.

Created by Mendez a few weeks after Nuno’s 1997 move, Gestifute agency now has Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho among its clients and is estimated to have won contracts worth well over £1bn and earned at least £100m in commission every year since 2015. With a transfer window in which Premier League clubs are spending record sums, this summer has been particularly lucrative for Mendes despite failing to secure Ronaldo’s desired departure from Manchester United.

Jorge Mendes with his celebrity client Cristiano Ronaldo at an awards ceremony in Dubai. Photo: Reuters

In June, he received a hefty commission for overseeing the club’s record £85m transfer of Darwin Nunes from Benfica to Liverpool – two months after the Uruguayan dropped his original agent, Edgardo Lasalvia. Mendes was also involved in João Paligny’s £20m move to Fulham from Sporting Lisbon a few weeks later, despite a delay following a dispute over agency fees with Paligny’s Spanish spokesman Hernán Reguera.

According to reports in Portugal, Mendes also received a 10 per cent stake in Fabio Vieira’s £35m deal from Porto to Arsenal and a share of Vitigny’s £40m move from Porto to Paris Saint-Germain. “. 13.5 million euros. The rest of his fee reports saidthanks to an agreement with Porto that in each case, if a player is sold for more than 30 million euros, half of the difference will be paid to Mendes.

“In Portugal, he is really the gatekeeper – any transfer involving the big three is mediated by Jorge Mendez,” says Pippo Russo, a football business sociologist at the University of Florence. “No one moves without him, especially in the Premier League. It was arguably the most important summer of his agent career, with many transfers. Now he’s really everywhere.”

The loan of Ruben Vinagre to Everton at the end of July from Sporting was a prime example of how the Mendes network works. The 23-year-old Portuguese defender, officially represented by Mendez’s associate Jorge Pires, played twice in Sporting’s youth team before joining AS Monaco in the summer of 2014. Monaco’s owner since 2011, Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, is known to be a close ally of Mendez.